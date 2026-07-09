Love Island fans back Julia to "win the show" after intense row with Lola

Love Island fans call for Julia to "win the show" after row with Lola. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans have taken to social media to demand bombshell Julia Mayska wins the show after her row with Lola Deal.

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Since Love Island contestant Julia Mayska walked through the Casa Amor doors, she's been the gift that keeps on giving, and now fans are calling her to win the show.

During Casa Amor, Julia formed a connection with Lorenzo Alessi, who brought her back to the main villa. However, she also had a few flirty exchanges with Seán Fitzgerald, who was already exclusive with Lola Deal.

Back in the villa, it wasn't long until Lola confronted Julia about her behaviour towards Seán, and the pair went on to have several heated exchanges about it. Ultimately, they agreed to disagree and move on.

However, peace between Julia and Lola didn't last very long. During a challenge, Julia questioned how genuine Lola and Seán's relationship was. While it rubbed some of her fellow Islanders up the wrong way, Julia's unapologetic argument secured her as a fan-favourite among viewers.

Love Island's Lola and Julia have had several heated exchanges. Picture: ITV

A clip of the row was shared to Love Island's socials and the comments were flooded with support for Julia. One fan commented on Instagram: "Julia for the win. On her own."

Another wrote: "Please open the vote so we can vote Julia as FAVOURITE GIRL 👏👏." A third penned: "give julia the 50k and call it a day❤️."

The love for Julia on X was no different, someone said: "Julia is going down as a love island ICON in this episode."

One fan even shared their confidence that Julia would make it to the final, writing: "Justice for Julia. Islanders all bullied her for sharing her opinion and she didn’t lie ONCE. Julia you will see that final I promise you."

Julia is my sole client at this point. Scrap the show and just give her the 50K on her own #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/hH5vPJN498 — Alex (@alexr_241) July 8, 2026

Me if Julia doesn't somehow become the first Casa girl in Love Island history to win the whole show solo #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/SCCJZ37EmI — the World's Greatest Narcissist (@JAMnit_JAM) July 9, 2026

Later in the evening, Julia and Seán decided to make amends and be "civil" going forward.

When Sean shared this update with Lola, she didn't seem was furious about it, saying: "You just go about things differently to how I go about things, I think."

She doubled down on her opinion, adding: "But I wouldn't have handled it like that."

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