Love Island Julia Mayska: Age, job, where she’s from and more

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The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
7 July 2026, 21:00
Who is Love Island 2026's Julia Mayska? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell.
Entering Love Island as a Casa Amor girl and then making it to the main villa with Lorenzo Alessi, Julia Mayska is a must-watch bombshell.
Before entering the show, Julia admitted that finding love was her "only goal", but if she encountered any drama she would deal with it. True to her word, that's what she's done, having already had several heated exchanges with Lola Deal about her past interactions with Seán Fitzgerald.
When discussing her relationship strategy, Julia admitted that she's "quite straightforward and direct", but she can be known to keep her cards close to her chest.
While we watch Julia navigate villa life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, job and where she's from.
The Love Island bombshell is 26 years old.
Julia is originally from Poland but now resides in London, just like fellow bombshell Martha Rothwell.
The Love Island star works as an insurance broker.
Before her bombshell entrance, Julia revealed she'd hoped to "find a very strong connection" during her Love Island journey.
Yes, here's her Instagram: @juliamayska
And her TikTok handle is: @julia.mayska