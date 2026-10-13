Love Island winner Julia announces new career move back in Poland

13 October 2026, 10:41

Love Island’s Julia Majchrzak pictured at an event and a screenshot from a video.
Love Island winner Julia announces new career move back in Poland. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Here's everything Love Island's Julia Majchrzak has said about her new job in Poland after winning the show earlier his year.

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Following her split from Lorenzo Alessi, Love Island winner Julia Majchrzak is back and better than ever, having revealed details of her new job back home in Poland.

Julia entered the show during Casa Amor and quickly formed a bond with Lorenzo. On their return to the main villa, they built on their relationship and became a fan-favourite couple, which saw them win the show.

Back in the real world, the pair struggled to find time to see one another, with Julia even calling Lorenzo out on live TV over his failure to plan a date. Unsurprisingly, weeks later, they both took to Instagram and confirmed their split.

While Julia navigates being single again, she’s shared her excitement online about landing this new job opportunity.

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi.
Love Island's Julia and Lorenzo won the show this year. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Julia revealed she's officially became a brand ambassador for Inglot cosmetics, a beauty brand founded in Poland. She wrote: "The relationship I’ve been waiting to hard launch… I’ve officially become an @inglotirelanduk Brand Ambassador."

In a recent TikTok, Julia teased her new job, she said: Guys, guys, guys, I'm in Warsaw currently. It is Friday. I just got a coffee. I had to come here to visit my family and friends.

"I'm starting a new job on Monday. Take a guess what my new job relates to. It's something new for me. You guys know I've been like a corporate girl. I graduated with a finance degree and then I worked in finance, and now I'm finally starting something so not finance related!"

She finished: "It only makes sense that I do this particular job. Almost feels like fate. It's exciting, a bit nerve-wracking. I just want you guys to come along this journey with me. I'm really excited!"

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak pictured in a TikTok video.
Love Island's Julia recently hinted at her new job. Picture: TikTok

Fans were very supportive about Julia's new role in the comments, one fan wrote: "Everything about this is *chefs kiss*🤌🏻"

Someone else said: "love a polish girl representing a polish brand❤️"

Julia's fellow Love Island stars shared their support too, with Ellie Chadwick commenting: "AMAZING 👏👏👏👏"

While Charleen Murphy wrote, "Now that’s a hard launch 😍😍😍" and Angelista Gunda said: "Loveee!💗."

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