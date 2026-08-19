Love Island fans think Julia made a subtle dig at Lorenzo after partying with another woman

Love Island fans think Julia takes a subtle dig at Lorenzo after partying with another woman. Picture: TikTok & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans have taken to social media, claiming that Julia Majchrzak has thrown shade at Lorenzo Alessi after he was seen partying with a girl on his shoulders.

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The Love Islanders may have left the villa, but the drama doesn't stop there, as Love Island fans think Julia Majchrzak has taken a subtle dig at Lorenzo Alessi on social media.

Despite Julia and Lorenzo winning Love Island by a landslide victory, life on the outside hasn't been easy for the pair. During their first live appearance with their fellow finalists, Julia confronted Lorenzo over their lack of date, which led to an uncomfortable exchange.

Although they've finally gone on their first date, it sadly appears there's trouble again for the couple after he was recently filmed partying with another woman.

Love Island's Julia and Lorenzo won the £50k prize money. Picture: ITV

Lorenzo was recently filmed partying at a rave at London’s Old Royal Naval College. However, one clip that drew fans attention was him dancing with an unknown woman on his shoulders.

Although it's unclear who the girl in the video is, someone has commented on a TikTok supposedly clearing up the situation, writing: "Hey guys so this is me, it was seriously just friendly nothing went on with me and him he was just dancing with us."

Shortly after the video popped up online, Julia took to TikTok and posted a video showing off her outfit to Madonna's song 'Sorry'. She captioned it: "Oh I’m a Madonna fan btw."

Fans immediately noticed the lyrics were possibly sending an indirect message to Lorenzo. They said: "Don’t explain yourself cause talk is cheap. There’s more important things than hearing you speak.”

Love Island fans think Julia is taking a subtle dig at Lorenzo in recent TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Many fans flooded the comments with support for Julia, one wrote: "we're here if you need back up."

Another commented: "we ride at dawn! queen See you there everyone! 🫡."

Someone else said: "ohh the music choice👀👀."

Even follow Casa Amor girl Mara Pirez commented a meme which appeared to imply she knows what's going on right now.

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