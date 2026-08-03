Love Island's Julia confronts Lorenzo on live TV for not taking her on a date

Love Island's Julia grills Lorenzo over lack of date on live TV. Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak called out Lorenzo Alessi on This Morning in an awkward interview moment.

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It appears there may be trouble in paradise for Love Island's winning couple Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi, as Julia questioned Lorenzo on live TV over his failure to plan a date since returning home.

Before meeting Julia during Casa Amor, Lorenzo had got to know Jasmine Müller and Yasmin Hadlow, but sadly nothing was clicking romantically. After returning to the main villa, Lorenzo and Julia quickly became a fan favourite couple and viewers loved seeing a softer side to Lorenzo.

The nation's love for the pair was undeniable, as they won series 13 with 62.4% of the vote, beating Jasmine and Kavan Murphy.

Having returned to the UK together, their united front appeared to crumble during their first live appearance with their fellow finalists when Julia grilled Lorenzo over their lack of date.

Love Island's series 13 finalists appeared on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

When This Morning presenter Josie Gibson asked the winning couple if they've dropped the L-bomb yet, they both answered "no".

Lorenzo continued: “It's going that way. The feelings are developing, everything is in the right position, everything is moving in the right direction…so I feel like give it some time.”

When asked if she felt the same way, Julia replied: “Well, where’s the date? Where’s the date Lorenzo?”

He immediately answered: "The date is coming. I've been busy."

Lorenzo said he planned to take Julia to a somewhere "really nice" for their first date, before deciding on rooftop bar. Unsatisfied with his answer, Julia asked: "When? Where's my date? It's been 5 days, I'm still waiting."

When Lorenzo and Julia were later asked what they planned to spend their £50k prize money on, Lorenzo joked: "Yeah we're going to have a £50,000 pound date!".

However, he quickly cleared that up and admitted he planned to spend it on his loved ones, holidays, and maybe a nice watch to celebrate his "crazy summer".

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak on This Morning. Picture: YouTube

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorenzo addressed the rumours that they're no longer together after he was caught liking pictures of models on Instagram, and they haven't been seen together since parting at the airport.

Clearing things up, Lorenzo said: "As we've left the villa we're still in the same place, we're still dating, exclusively dating. It's going to turn into something.

"Honestly, it's been a crazy few days, everything just needs to settle down."

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