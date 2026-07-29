Are Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Are Love Island's Julia and Lorenzo still together? Picture: Shutterstock & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won series 13 and took home the £50k prize money, but are they still together now or have they split?

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When Love Island's Casa Amor girl Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi first met, they'd never have guessed that they would end up the series 13 winners!

Despite getting to know both Jasmine Müller and Yasmin Hadlow, it appeared nothing was clicking for Lorenzo, until he met Julia. The pair hit it off during Casa Amor and quickly became a fan favourite couple.

Although they enjoyed a budding romance back in the main villa, not everyone was convinced by their romance. Series 12's Shakira Khan shared her honest thoughts on Love Island Aftersun, saying: "He doesn't care about Julia, it's a convenience couple."

Having been crowned winners of Love Island series 13, are they still together or have things ended? Here's there latest Julia and Lorenzo's relationship.

Love Island's Lorenzo brought Julia back from Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Yes! Julia and Lorenzo are still together and happier than ever.

After winning series 13, Lorenzo and Julia shared a heartfelt messages to fans. Julia said: "We love you so, so much. I appreciate every one of you. Can't wait to see you and to party!"

Lorenzo added: "Cheers to everyone. Yeah, it's been a crazy summer and I guess thanks to you guys for making it such a crazy ending. Cheers to all the love.

"It's just the whole thing is nuts. I didn't think that this would happen, you know, walking in all those weeks ago. But yeah, what a crazy way to end, what's been an unforgettable summer."

Love Island's Julia and Lorenzo won with a 62.4% vote. Picture: ITV

Before taking the crown, Lorenzo spoke to host Maya Jama about manifesting his dream girl. He said: "I kept talking about this dream girl called Saskia. She was blonde, she looked like a supermodel. She had a crazy personality. She had a European accent.

"And I walked into Casa Amor and we were all laughing outside thinking, you know, she could be in there. She could be in there! And walked in and I was like, 'there she is!'"

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