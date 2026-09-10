Love Island winner Julia breaks silence on split from Lorenzo

Love Island winner Julia confirms split with Lorenzo. Picture: @juliamayska via Instagram, @loveisland via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Julia Majchrzak has now confirmed her split from Lorenzo Alessi in a statement on Instagram.

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It's officially over for Love Island 2026 winners Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi as Julia has now confirmed their split in an Instagram post.

After winning over the public with their romance on the ITV dating show, Casa Amor bombshell Julia and OG boy Lorenzo walked away with the £50,000 prize. But upon leaving the villa, cracks quickly began to show in their relationship with Julia calling out Lorenzo live on national TV and Lorenzo being spotted liking other girls' pics on Instagram.

Yesterday (Sept 9), The Sun reported that the pair had split after a heated row after they attended the National Television Awards (NTAs). And now Julia has addressed on the rumours.

Why did Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia split? Picture: ITV

In an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Lorenzo at the NTAs, Julia wrote: "I attended the NTAs alongside Lorenzo, and it felt like the right way to celebrate and pay tribute to our journey and the chapter we shared together. I’m incredibly grateful and it was an honour to be there and celebrate such a special season.

"Since leaving the villa, we’ve come to the decision to go our separate ways. Some chapters are special even if they’re not meant to last forever.

"We shared an unforgettable experience together, and those memories will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to everything this next chapter has in store for both of us."

At time of publishing, Lorenzo has yet to comment on the split himself but he did go on TikTok live stream to tell his followers that he'd turned over a new leaf and was now trying to be more "chalant".

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