Love Island winner Julia breaks silence on split from Lorenzo

10 September 2026, 17:22

Love Island winner Julia confirms split with Lorenzo
Love Island winner Julia confirms split with Lorenzo. Picture: @juliamayska via Instagram, @loveisland via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Julia Majchrzak has now confirmed her split from Lorenzo Alessi in a statement on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's officially over for Love Island 2026 winners Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi as Julia has now confirmed their split in an Instagram post.

After winning over the public with their romance on the ITV dating show, Casa Amor bombshell Julia and OG boy Lorenzo walked away with the £50,000 prize. But upon leaving the villa, cracks quickly began to show in their relationship with Julia calling out Lorenzo live on national TV and Lorenzo being spotted liking other girls' pics on Instagram.

Yesterday (Sept 9), The Sun reported that the pair had split after a heated row after they attended the National Television Awards (NTAs). And now Julia has addressed on the rumours.

Why did Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia split?
Why did Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia split? Picture: ITV

In an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Lorenzo at the NTAs, Julia wrote: "I attended the NTAs alongside Lorenzo, and it felt like the right way to celebrate and pay tribute to our journey and the chapter we shared together. I’m incredibly grateful and it was an honour to be there and celebrate such a special season.

"Since leaving the villa, we’ve come to the decision to go our separate ways. Some chapters are special even if they’re not meant to last forever.

"We shared an unforgettable experience together, and those memories will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to everything this next chapter has in store for both of us."

At time of publishing, Lorenzo has yet to comment on the split himself but he did go on TikTok live stream to tell his followers that he'd turned over a new leaf and was now trying to be more "chalant".

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have reportedly split

Why did Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia split?

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured on This Morning and posing at The NTAs.

Love Island’s Jasmine and Kavan reveal they’d 'love' their own spin-off show

Love Island's Priya Jaswal pictured at The NTA Awards and smiling with Yasmin Hadlow.

Love Island’s Priya shares how she and Yasmin are navigating breakups together

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi pictured at the finale and in the villa together.

Are Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured in the villa and Priya at The NTA Awards.

Love Island's Priya addresses going on All Stars after split with Aidan

Hot On Capital

ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA | Making The Album

ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA | Making The Album
How to get Harry Styles' £20 Unpredictable Fun tickets for his Together, Together Tour

How to get Harry Styles' £20 Unpredictable Fun tickets for his Together, Together Tour

Is Harry Styles retiring? His statement about the future of his career after new tour dates explained

Is Harry Styles retiring? His statement about the future of his career after new tour dates explained
Harry Styles announces return to Wembley for final 'Together Together' tour dates

Harry Styles announces return to Wembley for final 'Together Together' tour dates

Married At First Sight UK's Holly Ditchfield and partner Aaron Summers pictured.

MAFS UK star Holly issues heartbreaking statement after newborn twins pass away

Love Island star Gemma Owen pictured posing and with Red Morgan.

Who is Gemma Owen's boyfriend? Red Morgan relationship and dating history explained

Gemma Owen picture on holiday and on new show Meet The Owens.

How old is Gemma Owen? Her age, where she's from, boyfriend, famous dad and more

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff were the golden couple of the 2025 series

MAFS Australia's Rhi finally breaks silence on bitter split from Jeff

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured at the finale and in the villa.

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

Love Island's Jasmine, Kavan, Simba, Angelista, Lorenzo, Julia, Ellie and Finley

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Series 13 relationship updates

Love Island’s Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured posing together.

Love Island’s Jasmine and Kavan share major relationship update

Ant and Dec have just confirmed an exciting spin-off show for I'm A Celebrity set to launch next year

Ant and Dec announce new I'm A Celebrity spin-off with epic cast twist

The Celebrity Traitors Host Claudia Winkleman pictured posing and logo.

When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured outside the villa and selfie together.

Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured outside and selfie.

Why did Love Island's Priya and Aidan split?

Off Campus co-stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have given fans an update

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli send Off Campus fans a message

Lisa Sawadika lyrics meaning and English translation

What does Lisa's Sawadika mean? Here's the full lyrics and English translation

Ben Stokes, AJ Odudu, and Su-Elise Nash pictured.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 rumoured line-up revealed

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Mulaa Joans is September's Capital Buzz Artist

Mulaa Joans is September's Capital Buzz Artist

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg in the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

Love Island stars Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured in the villa and posing together.

Why did Love Island’s Yasmin and Tommy split?

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured in the villa and posing together.

Have Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy split?

Who's starring in ITV's The Box? The full cast lineup revealed

ITV's 'The Box' celebrity cast in full

The Box contestant Shakira Khan's promo image and pictured posing.

Who is Shakira Khan? The Box contestant's age, how she's famous and more

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday