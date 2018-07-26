Love Island Fans Think Josh’s Tattoo Looks Like Something Seriously Dodgy

Is that a…?!

As Love Island is slowly drawing to a close and we are getting ready to adjust back to real life, fans of the show have noticed something weird about one of the reality contestants…

One of the hopefuls looking for love, Josh Denzel, has a half sleeve tattoo on one arm… which fans think looks like a phallic object!

Fans couldn’t work out what the inking was actually meant to be, but thought they were seeing things when it appeared to be, as Dr Alex would call it, a ‘Johnson’.

They took to Twitter to share their observations on the dodgy tatt:

I legit thought Josh had a penis tattoo on his arm for a sec! Ffs #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O5loXNeHL4 — Shivii (@CaramelCookiie) July 25, 2018

Josh has a tattoo on the back of his arm that looks like a penis and it cracks me up every time #loveisland — morgaaaaaan. (@Morgan_0703) July 25, 2018

Everyone’s also wondering why Josh has a willy tattoo on his arm #skinflute pic.twitter.com/TAIY3r7KM2 — Antony Evans (@papatatws) July 23, 2018

We’re waiting for Josh to leave the villa to finally clear up what on earth that’s actually supposed to be…

