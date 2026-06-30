Love Island's Jordan Wilson: Age, job, height, famous sister and more revealed

Everything you need to know about Casa Amor bombshell Jordan from his age and height to his job and famous sister. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Jordan Wilson? Here's everything you need to know about Casa Amor bombshell Jordan from his age and height to his job and famous sister.

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Before heading into Love Island's Casa Amor, Jordan Wilson said his 'type on paper' "changes a lot" but at the moment he's looking for a gal who's "brunette, tanned" and "someone that’s respectful and has a vibe about them".

The 28-year-old video editor based in Surrey has already began making an impression on the likes of Jasmine Müller and Mica Harris, who he's dubbed the 'Queens' of the villa, and we'll likely see him work his charm on some of the other Islanders.

So, as we watch him crack on, here's everything you need to know about bombshell Jordan including his uber famous younger sister.

Jordan is a bombshell on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Jordan?

The Casa Amor bombshell is 28 years old.

Where is Love island's Jordan from?

Jordan lives in Surrey.

What is Love Island's Jordan's job?

On the show, Jordan has revealed that he has a video editing business, which he does have, however he is also an influencer with lots of followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

How tall is Love Island's Jordan?

It's not reported exactly how tall Jordan is but he is taller than fellow Casa boy Aaron Badibo who is 6ft 3", so taller than that!

Jordan has been getting to know Jasmine on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Jordan's famous sister?

Jordan's younger sister is Tiana Wilson who became YouTube famous at a young age sharing toy-based videos online. She's now 18 years old and still shares content on socials, but it's now general lifestyle content.

The whole family have a joint YouTube channel called The Wilson Family and they have nearly six million subscribers. The channel mainly features content of Tiana and her mum and dad, but Jordan has made a few appearances in videos throughout the years.

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Is Love Island's Jordan on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes! His Instagram handle is: @jordwx

Over on TikTok his handle is: @jordon_wilson

The 28-year-old video editor is also on YouTube and has nearly one million subscribers!

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