What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Here's why Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split. Picture: Getty & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex found love in 2024, but they split just two months later. Here's what happened.

Former Love Island couple Jessy Potts and Joey Essex left the show loved-up together. However, they announced their split shortly after leaving the villa.

The pair first met in 2024 on season 11, when the high-profile bombshell made a dramatic entrance. They had a turbulent time in the villa, as Joey re-kindled things with ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson before he had his head turned by Jessy.

After being dumped just days before the final, Jessy and Joey continued dating, at one point even discussing their plans to have children. However, things came to an abrupt end when two months later they announced their split.

As Jessy hopes for a second chance at love in the All Stars villa, here’s why the couple split.

Joey and Jessy split two months ago leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Why did Jessy and Joey split?

Jessy and Joey didn't give a specific reason for their breakup, but said they were better off as friends.

When they confirmed their split to the tabloids, Joey explained: "Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future."

Jessy added that she ‘appreciated’ their experience together on Love Island, but things weren't meant to be. She added: “I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead."

Not long after their announcement Joey removed any pictures of him and Jessy on his social media, while Jessy took to TikTok, posting about having a 'post break up glow up'.

Joey and Jessy met in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Before the split, the couple had an exclusive interview with OK! just hours after they arrived home in the UK following their dumping.

During the chat, they discussed the possibility of moving in together, Joey jokingly told Jessy: "If you play your cards right over the next month, there’s no reason why you won’t be packing your bags and coming over here."

The pair even talked about major life topics like marriage and children. Jessy admitted Joey would make a "great dad", while he teased that he wanted eight children.

We'll update this page if Jessy addresses their split further on All Stars.

