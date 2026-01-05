Love Island's Jessie and Will reveal secret engagement with sweet proposal post

Love Island's Will and Jessie announce they're engaged. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island Winter 2023 couple are engaged! The pair shared the news of their secret engagement in a sweet proposal post.

After years of baiting Love Island fans, winter couple Jessie Wynter and Will Young have shared that they're engaged! Since meeting on the winter edition of Love Island in 2023, the pair have been a firm fan favourite couple.

The pair announced the news on Sunday 4th January, revealing that they had been engaged for almost a month and celebrated privately with friends and family.

Will wrote: "On the 9th of December I asked Jessie to marry me. Since then, we’ve been celebrating with each other and Jessie’s family, just us, with no outside noise, exactly how we wanted it.

"We wanted to soak up this moment together and be fully present before sharing it with the world. We still feel like we’re living in a dream. I can’t believe we’re engaged. My heart has never felt so full of love."

He went on to share that he'd been planning the proposal for an entire year and struggled to keep such a huge secret from Jessie. "It wasn’t easy, but every second was worth it," he said.

The 26-year-old farmer said: "Jessie deserves the world and I can’t wait to spend my life giving it to her. Since we met on Love Island three years ago I’ve been the happiest boy in the world.

"From the very beginning I knew I wanted Jessie to be my fiancée, I just knew it had to be perfect."

Jessie first appeared on Love Island in Australia for it's second-ever season in 2019 but after failing to find love there took a chance on the UK and went on to meet Will.

Will and Jessie made it far into the competition but were voted out just a day before the final. However, after already making their relationship official during their final date they left the villa on a high.

A closer look at Jessie Wynter's engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the proposal location, Will said: "Earlier this month I took Jessie to the east coast of Tasmania and asked her to marry me. I searched everywhere for the right place.

"I know how much she loves the ocean and the mountains and there’s nowhere she loves more than home. Every time we come to Tasmania Jessie takes me to her favourite views and just sits and admires how beautiful Tasmania is, so when I found this spot, I knew it was the one."

Will ended the post with a message to Jessie, writing: "I love you with all my heart, Jessie and I promise to love you for the rest of my life. Here’s to making you the happiest girl in the world, forever. And thank you for making me the happiest man alive."

The couple shared adorable pictures from the proposal. Picture: Instagram

Jessie and Will on Love Island in 2023. Picture: ITV

The couple have been flood with congratulations, with the show's host Maya Jama penning: "🥹❤️ congratulations guys!!! Knew from the start you were a perfect match 🥰"

Fellow ex islander Chloe Burrows commented: "FINALLLLYYYYYY 😭 OMg CONGRATULATIONS YOU BEAUTIFUL PAIR !!"

And last year's Love Island winner Toni Lates said: "CONGRATS GUYS🤍🤍"

