Love Island's Jess White looks unrecognisable as she debuts dramatic new look

Love Island star Jess looks completely different as she shows off new look a year after show. Picture: YouTube & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jess looks completely different since she appeared on Love Island last year.

Love Island star Jess White looks completely different, as she debuts a new look in holiday snaps one year after appearing on the show.

The former retail manager from Stockport joined Love Island series 11 in the original line-up where she quickly stirred up plenty of drama. During her time on the show, Jess was caught in a messy love triangle with Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint. The trio left viewers hooked as they came to blows on several occasions.

Despite delivering the iconic line "I'm the prize!" to Harriet, she was sadly dumped after she received the fewest public votes for favourite girl. A year on, the former Love Island star is showing off her new look online and it's quite different from her days in the villa.

Jess was caught in a love triangle with Harriet and Ronnie. Picture: YouTube & Instagram

In an Instagram post showing off her holiday in Ibiza, Jess can be seen sporting lighter brown locks, fuller, more defined lips and glamorous makeup that highlights her sculpted features - a striking contrast from her appearance on the show.

Jess' fellow islander stars were quick to compliment her new look, as former Love Island star Olivia Hawkins commented "Wow 😍", while former Love Island: All Stars contestant Eve Gale said "Unreal 😍".

Love Island fans have been loving her look as well. One commented: "Our gorgeous Jess🔥❤️."

Jess pictured 2 years before joining Love Island. Picture: Instagram

While it's unconfirmed what cosmetic treatments, Jess may have had, it's clear she's a fan of switching up her hairstyles. From hair extensions to long brunette hair, her hairdresser has frequently shared her hair makeovers both before and after her time in the villa.

One hair transformation clip that caused quite a stir was when Jess implied she would be joining Love Island: All Stars. In the post captioned "Holiday hair", Jess told the hairdresser: "I just want to be shocked. I know I'm really dark but a long time ago I was really really blonde.

When the hairdresser asked her how long she would be on holiday for, she giggly replied: "I don't know yet, it depends."

Jess dropped a huge that she was entering the All Stars villa last year. Picture: TikTok

Despite not appearing on the show, Love Island All Stars 3 has confirmed for 2026 so we might be seeing her heading in the villa again in 2026!

