Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

15 January 2026, 21:10

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island
Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island. Picture: Getty/Jess Harding/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Jess Harding and Sammy Root won the show in 2023 but ended up breaking up. As Jess enters Love Island All Stars 2026, here's why they called it quits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following in Sammy Root's footsteps, his ex Jess Harding. has returned to the Love Island villa for All Stars 2026.

In 2023 Sammy and Jess met on Love Island series 10 and went on to take home the crown. However, things didn't work out for the couple as they broke up less than two months after winning the £50,000 prize.

Now, after Sammy's Love Island All Stars stint in 2025, Jess is taking on the spin-off show alongside the likes of Millie Court, Jack Keating and Whitney Adebeyo.

So, as Jess cracks on in South Africa, here's what happened between her and Sammy after they won Love Island and why they split.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root split two months after Love Island
Jess Harding and Sammy Root split two months after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Why did Sammy Root and Jess Harding split?

Sammy and Jess announced their split just a couple of months after leaving the Love Island villa in 2023, with a source saying their relationship ‘changed’ once they returned to their normal lives back home.

An insider said to the tabloids at the time: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they're better off as friends.”

Jess was in Ibiza with her friends when news of their breakup emerged, but Sammy claimed he found out they were over ‘via the press.’ On the Staying Relevant podcast he said they’d said ‘we’re done’ numerous times before finally breaking up.

“Long story short, we spoke and for like a week or something things were all over the place. There’s a lot of pressure when you come out, I think Jess was struggling more with it.”

Sammy Root is heading back on Love Island for All Stars
Sammy Root is heading back on Love Island for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

He continued: “We kind of on the phone said – you know how you say in the heat of an argument ‘We’re done’ – we did that a couple of times and ended up sorting it out."

He added: "Then the third time, she was in Ibiza, so I thought ‘When she gets back, even if we talk and meet and say it is done, then fine, whatever.'

"Then I just woke up a couple days later and it was just in the press. I was like ‘Alright… guess I’m on my own!’”

Despite this, Sammy added that they ‘did end on nice terms’.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? HS4 release date confirmed

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

What time does Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' come out? Season 2 Part 2 release date and time

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

More Movies & TV News

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2018.

Love Island fans say Charlie Frederick looks 'unrecognisable' after dramatic transformation
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.

Love Island's Jack reveals the one raunchy rule his famous dad gave him before All Stars

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Rachel Reid pictured at Heated Rivalry premiere and Ilya and Shane looking cosy.

Heated Rivalry author reveals plans to turn the series into a musical

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton