Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jess Harding is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her series.

Love Island 2023 winner Jess Harding is back and ready to show people she's no longer a "pushover" on Love Island All Stars 2026.

While she acknowledges she did quite well on the show, having won with her now ex Sammy Root, Jess said she "had a bit of a rocky ride the first time". This time around, she says she's matured and wants to show the "younger generation that you don’t let people walk all over you".

"My confidence has grown; I’ve got a great personality, I’m nice looking, if you don’t want me, someone else will be lucky to have me," she said ahead of her All Stars stint.

So, while we watch Jess tackle her second Love Island journey, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Jess Harding is on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Jess Harding?

Jess is now 25 years old, she was 22 when she was first on the show.

Where is Love Island's Jess Harding from?

The Love Island star is from London, although she did live in Spain until she was 10 years old.

She currently runs her own aesthetics clinic in West London called Candy Aesthetics.

What season of Love Island was Jess Harding on?

Before Love Island All Stars series 3, Jess was on Love Island season 10 - the same season as fellow All Stars contestant Whitney Adebayo.

Jess has described her first Love Island journey a "rocky ride" as she coupled up with Sammy early on but didn't stay with him through to the final. But by week six she and Sammy were back together again and went on to be crowned the show's winners.

Jess Harding on Love Island season 10 in 2023. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Jess Harding and Sammy Root?

Jess and Sammy announced their split just a couple of months after leaving the Love Island villa in 2023. Jess was in Ibiza with her friends when news of their breakup emerged, but Sammy claimed he found out they were over ‘via the press.’

On the Staying Relevant podcast he explained how they'd ended things over the phone in a heated conversation but he didn't think they'd actually called it off for good.

"We kind of on the phone said – you know how you say in the heat of an argument ‘We’re done’ – we did that a couple of times and ended up sorting it out," he explained.

He went on: "Then the third time, she was in Ibiza, so I thought ‘When she gets back, even if we talk and meet and say it is done, then fine, whatever.'

"Then I just woke up a couple days later and it was just in the press. I was like ‘Alright… guess I’m on my own!'"

Jess Harding and Sammy Root split two months after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Who is Jess Harding's ex-boyfriend?

Ahead of All Stars, Jess said she has spent recent months "partying, holidaying, working and just living life" because after Sammy she was in a long term relationship that ended six months ago.

Jess was dating a carpenter called Ben, who stayed out of the public eye. However, in July last year, it was reported that Jess and Ben had called it quits. A source told the tabloids: "Jess and Ben struggled to make it work after a while because they lead such different lives. He is a carpenter and she is an influencer – heading here, there and everywhere for work.

"They are both very career focused and felt it was better to concentrate on their careers. Jess has been distracting herself in Ibiza and has bonded with Whitney [Adebayo] more than ever. They are both single and enjoying a hot girl summer."

What is Love Island's Jess Harding's Instagram?

You'll find Jess' Instagram here: jesshardingox

