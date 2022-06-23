Love Island: Is Jay ‘Using’ Ekin-Su As ‘His Ticket Into The Villa’?

Jay and Ekin-Su's relationship is crumbling on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Jay Younger and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s romance has begun to crumble in the Love Island villa.

The drama levels on Love Island are about to reach new heights after bombshell Antigoni Buxton walked in and turned Jay Younger’s head – and shook up all the other contestants.

Jay and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have been growing close for over a week, with Ekin admitting she was ‘catching feelings’, but it looks like Jay’s about to explore other options.

On Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free were joined by series 7 islander Chloe Burrows, who accused Jay of ‘using Ekin-Su as his ticket into the villa.’

Love Island: Jay joined Antigoni on a date. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Ekin-Su and Jay began their romance in secret. Picture: ITV2

Chloe said: “Ekin-Su gets the vibe over the last few days that he’s not that into it. They haven’t had the conversation yet but it seems pretty obvious if you look at them like a week ago.”

She added: “I think he used her as his ticket into the villa. She did give it to her on a plate, so it was hard for him to say no.

“She was very full on, and he was like, ‘yeh sweet I’m in’ and then he thought she was in the bottom so now he’s jumping ship.”

Ekin and Jay were among the six islanders who received the fewest votes after the public were asked to vote for their favourite contestants on Sunday.

Love Island: Antigoni's turned Jay's head. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Antigoni took Dami, Davide and Jay on dates. Picture: ITV2

Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna were dumped after the voting.

Arielle pointed out Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri are both likely on edge after they too were in the bottom after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

“It’s kind of rattled them,” she said.

