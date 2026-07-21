Who is Love Island's Jasmine's sister? Bella Müller's age, job & more

Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller sister? Picture: YouTube & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller's sister? Here's everything you need to know about Bella Müller after she made a lasting impression on Aidan Murphy.

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Heads turned when Jasmine Müller's sister Bella walked through the Love Island villa doors for family and friends day and pulled Aidan Murphy for a chat.

During the episode, Bella spoke with Aidan about Jasmine and Kavan Murphy's relationship, where he revealed he was "very close" with Jasmine. Later that evening, Aidan told Samraj Toor and Lorenzo Alessi that he thought Bella was "cute" and said he was trying resist chatting her up.

Jasmine ultimate revealed to Priya Jaswal that Aidan kept on saying how "hot" Bella was, which left her doubtful about their connection. As we watch the drama unfold, here's everything you need to know about Jasmine's sister Bella...

Love Island's Aidan met Jasmine's sister Bella. Picture: ITV

How old is Bella Müller?

Bella is 23 years old, four years younger than her sister.

Where is Bella Müller from?

She is from Dubai, but currently lives in London with her sister Jasmine!

What is Bella Müller's job?

Bella is a business owner, model and digital content creator.

In 2023, she graduated from UAL with a fashion marketing degree and now co-owns a London-based company called Mahila Intimates with her sister, specialising in versatile garments for women.

Bella also works as a model and has walked many catwalks, having been featured on Vogue Runway earlier this year.

Love Island's Jasmine and Bella run a business together. Picture: Instagram

What is Bella Müller's Instagram?

Find her here: @bellagazmuller

Her TikTok handle is: @bellagazm

She also has a YouTube channel: @bellamuller9185

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