Love Island fans send messages of support to emotional islander amidst backlash

Love Island's Kav and Jasmine have been centre of all the Casa Amor and Movie Night drama. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Casa Amor has caused cracks and chaos throughout the Love Island villa and for one contestant, it's all proving too much.

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Love Island viewers have been tuning in every night as they continue to watch the fall out and turmoil of Casa Amor and Movie Night.

For one islander in particular, Jasmine Müller, the whole ordeal has proven to be a lot as she finds herself in a triangle with Kavan Murphy and his bombshell Charleen Murphy.

But despite now being single and incredibly tearful ever since Kav returned with a new lady on his arm, viewers have been questioning her feelings and motives, especially as she also explored connections with both Lorenzo Alessi and Casa boy Jordan Wilson.

Some have claimed she's been producing "crocodile tears" and that her emotions are "performative".

Love Island's Jasmine broke down in tears when she realised she loved Kavan. Picture: ITV2

However, despite receiving backlash over her Love Island moves, there are plenty of fans rallying to social media to send her messages of support.

Reminding everyone to be kind, one Instagram user wrote: "Selective empathy from Love Island viewers is SHOCKING. The girl is upset and has every right to be."

Another added: "I’ve never been the biggest Jasmine fan, but I feel really bad for her and you can tell she’s hurting. These comments are so rude, some people just don’t have empathy."

"Everyone is calling Jasmin the villain. The thing with people like Jasmin is they have a tough look but that girl has been genuine with her feelings from the start! Kavan looks sweet and soft but doesn’t have a mind of his own," agreed another

Others suggested they would "boycott" Love Island if Jasmine leaves with many sharing the secret hope she and Lorenzo would eventually couple up.

In recent episodes viewers have watched Jasmine and Kav go back and forth on their romance after his behaviour in Casa Amor made her question their connection. Not only that, but Movie Night revealed why everyone thought Lorenzo and Jasmine were having "an affair" as their secret flirty chats were shown to everyone.

As it stands, Kavan has promised to prioritise newbie Charleen while Jasmine has spent the last couple of episodes realising her true feelings for him.

She told Mica: "I do care a lot. I do think I was in love with him. And I am still. And I think when I'm in love with someone, I know the way I am. I've not been in love with someone for, like, maybe four years.

"It's one thing to be hurt but it's another thing to be in love with someone and be heartbroken by it."

Catch the latest episode of Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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