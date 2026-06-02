Love Island's Jasmine opens up about split from footballer Hector Bellerin

2 June 2026, 11:11 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 12:18

Love Island's Jasmine Müller has spoken about dating footballer Hector Bellerin
Love Island's Jasmine Müller has spoken about dating footballer Hector Bellerin. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Jasmine Müller has opened up about her relationship and breakup with footballer Hector Bellerin who played for Arsenal.

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Love Island's Jasmine Müller might be looking for love in the villa, but she did once find it with Spanish Premier League footballer Hector Bellerin.

Hector started his career playing for Barcelona, but joined Arsenal in 2011. Now he plays for the Spanish team Real Betis.

On the first episode of this year's Love Island, 27-year-old Jasmine revealed that she's been single for 5 years - which is when she split from Hector.

So, why did they split, when did they date, and how did they meet? Here's everything Jasmine has spilled on their romance.

Jasmine Müller from Love Island 2026 with footballer ex Hector Bellerin
Jasmine Müller from Love Island 2026 with footballer ex Hector Bellerin. Picture: TikTok

Despite her split from Hector, Jasmine has said she isn't deterred by the WAG lifestyle. "I'm open to getting to know everyone. If I like you, I like you, so I'm not put off from dating footballers," she said.

Reflecting on her relationship with Hector, she admirably said: "That relationship was so long ago, I don't think about it anymore.

"It was a very healthy and lovely relationship and I suppose it did prepare me a little for high profile things but my main preparation has come from my mum and my sister and my friends. I have a huge support network."

Love Island's Jasmine split from Hector Bellerin in 2021
Love Island's Jasmine split from Hector Bellerin in 2021. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island's Jasmine Müller and footballer Hector Bellerin split?

Jasmine explained to OK! that she and Hector had a really amicable breakup, saying: "I have a lot of time for him. I think we left things on really good terms."

She added: "There's not really any drama or anything interesting to say about it because we both just have a lot of love for each other. And I'm really excited to hopefully find something again, and something really exciting and honest."

Love Island's Jasmine and footballer Hector split in 2021
Love Island's Jasmine and footballer Hector split in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Expanding more on the public element of her past dating life, she said: "It [was] so long ago now that I don't think about it on a day-to-day basis, but I'm sure that having lived that at such a young age has obviously prepared me. As have other things, I've been in the public eye with an online job since I was like 19.

"So it's been a while of doing a public facing job, I guess. I don't know if that's the right way to put it, but I think I feel prepared and I feel like I know that people like to talk and it doesn't really bother me too much."

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