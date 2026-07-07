Love Island's Jasmine's ex-boyfriend Hector Bellerin's tattoo of her revealed

7 July 2026, 16:33

Fans believe Hector Bellerin has this picture of Love Island's Jasmine tattooed on his hand
Fans believe Hector Bellerin has this picture of Love Island's Jasmine tattooed on his hand. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Jasmine Müller dated footballer Hector Bellerin four years before Love Island and it looks like he got a tattoo of her on his hand.

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Love Island's Jasmine Müller has been at the centre of most of this series' drama as she fell quickly for 21-year-old electrician Kavan Murphy while also having a 'will-they-won't-they' friendship with Lorenzo Alessi.

And Jasmine found herself in more chaos when Kavan brought Irish influencer Charleen Murphy from Casa Amor into the main villa. In recent scenes Jasmine has been distraught, crying and revealing that she thinks she's in love with Kavan.

The 27-year-old fashion business owner revealed that she hasn't felt this way in four years, which would have been when she dated former Premier League footballer Hector Bellerin.

Love Island's Jasmine and ex Hector Bellerin
Love Island's Jasmine and ex Hector Bellerin. Picture: TikTok

Jasmine has stayed pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Hector, but during a game of Never Have I Ever, she was forced to reveal she dated a celebrity.

She still kept her cards close to her chest and while she revealed he was a footballer, she said she doesn't speak about it often but that has a lot of respect for the relationship. Before the villa, Jasmine told OK!: "I have a lot of time for him. I think we left things on really good terms."

While viewers have had to watch Jasmine cry over Kavan they've realised that she was once SUCH a baddie, Hector had her tattooed on his hand. And the gag is, he still has the tattoo to this day!

Love Island fans have spotted the tattoo on the back of his hand looks like Jasmine
Love Island fans have spotted the tattoo on the back of his hand looks like Jasmine. Picture: Instagram

Does Hector Bellerin have a tattoo of Love Island's Jasmine Müller?

One fan took to X and said: "hector bellerin has a tattoo of jasmine on his hand and you want her to be depressed about 21 year old Kavan from Kent."

Another said: "Love Island’s Jasmine was literally tattooed on Footballer Hector Bellerín’s hand."

The tattoo on the back of Hector's right hand appears to be an outline of a picture shared on Jasmine's Instagram. In the picture she is posing with her tongue out while wearing a bobbed wig.

One person commented on the post: "@hectorbellerin got this tattooed on his hand 🤭 you’ve got him by the b---- girl 😂"

In a lot of Hector's Instagram photos the tattoo is clearly visible.

Plus, Hector was on the cover of GQ Spain in 2020, and the tattoo is front and centre. He's never confirmed if it is Jasmine, but the side-by-sides speak for themselves!

Who knew Jasmine could get even more iconic?!

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