Love Island's Jasmine Müller: Age, job, where she’s from and famous ex boyfriend revealed

Jasmine Müller is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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When it comes to life in the villa, you can trust that Jasmine is the girl to watch, as she doesn’t plan to play it safe on Love Island.

Although Jasmine hopes to find love, she's there for the drama too, claiming she "lives for it". Before the villa, she said: "So bring me love, bring me drama, bring all of it."

Jasmine admitted a red flag of hers is that she flirts with everyone, even if she doesn't fancy them. The Islander joked that she mostly does it because it's "entertaining" - let’s hope she doesn’t get herself into any messy situations in the villa because of it.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Jasmine from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Read more: Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

Jasmine is on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Jasmine?

Entering the villa Jasmine will be 27 years old, making her the same age as fellow islander Ope Sowande.

Where is Love Island's Jasmine from?

She is from Dubai, but currently lives in London.

What is Jasmine from Love Island's job?

Jasmine is a fashion business owner. She co-owns a London-based company called Mahila Intimates with her sister, specialising in versatile garments for women.

Jasmine doesn't plan to play it safe in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Jasmine looking for on Love Island?

Jasmine is a girl who knows what she wants. When asked her 'type on paper', she simply replied: "Objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident."

However, a major turn off for her would be insecurity, as she doesn’t believe an insecure man could handle her. She added: "I pick up on insecurity straight away, and it just wouldn’t end well. By the end of it, he’d probably hate me."

Who is Jasmine from Love Island's ex boyfriend?

Jasmine dated the very famous spanish footballer Héctor Bellerin, who started his career playing for Barcelona, and moved to Arsenal in 2011. The former Premier League player currently plays for La Liga club Real Betis.

Love Island's Jasmine dated Hector Bellerin. Picture: Getty

Is Love Island's Jasmine on Instagram?

Yes she does, it's @jasminegmuller! The OG Islander had an impressive following already, with nearly 100,000 followers before even stepping foot in the villa.

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