Love Island's Jasmine Müller: Age, job, where she’s from and famous ex boyfriend revealed

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1 June 2026, 21:00
Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.
When it comes to life in the villa, you can trust that Jasmine is the girl to watch, as she doesn’t plan to play it safe on Love Island.
Although Jasmine hopes to find love, she's there for the drama too, claiming she "lives for it". Before the villa, she said: "So bring me love, bring me drama, bring all of it."
Jasmine admitted a red flag of hers is that she flirts with everyone, even if she doesn't fancy them. The Islander joked that she mostly does it because it's "entertaining" - let’s hope she doesn’t get herself into any messy situations in the villa because of it.
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Jasmine from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...
Entering the villa Jasmine will be 27 years old, making her the same age as fellow islander Ope Sowande.
She is from Dubai, but currently lives in London.
Jasmine is a fashion business owner. She co-owns a London-based company called Mahila Intimates with her sister, specialising in versatile garments for women.
Jasmine is a girl who knows what she wants. When asked her 'type on paper', she simply replied: "Objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident."
However, a major turn off for her would be insecurity, as she doesn’t believe an insecure man could handle her. She added: "I pick up on insecurity straight away, and it just wouldn’t end well. By the end of it, he’d probably hate me."
Jasmine dated the very famous spanish footballer Héctor Bellerin, who started his career playing for Barcelona, and moved to Arsenal in 2011. The former Premier League player currently plays for La Liga club Real Betis.
Yes she does, it's @jasminegmuller! The OG Islander had an impressive following already, with nearly 100,000 followers before even stepping foot in the villa.