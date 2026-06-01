Love Island's Jasmine Müller: Age, job, where she’s from and famous ex boyfriend revealed

1 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Jasmine Müller promo image and pictured posing.
Jasmine Müller is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Jasmine Müller? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When it comes to life in the villa, you can trust that Jasmine is the girl to watch, as she doesn’t plan to play it safe on Love Island.

Although Jasmine hopes to find love, she's there for the drama too, claiming she "lives for it". Before the villa, she said: "So bring me love, bring me drama, bring all of it."

Jasmine admitted a red flag of hers is that she flirts with everyone, even if she doesn't fancy them. The Islander joked that she mostly does it because it's "entertaining" - let’s hope she doesn’t get herself into any messy situations in the villa because of it.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Jasmine from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Love Island's Jasmine pictured posing.
Jasmine is on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Jasmine?

Entering the villa Jasmine will be 27 years old, making her the same age as fellow islander Ope Sowande.

Where is Love Island's Jasmine from?

She is from Dubai, but currently lives in London.

What is Jasmine from Love Island's job?

Jasmine is a fashion business owner. She co-owns a London-based company called Mahila Intimates with her sister, specialising in versatile garments for women.

Jasmine doesn't plan to play it safe in the Love Island villa.
Jasmine doesn't plan to play it safe in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Jasmine looking for on Love Island?

Jasmine is a girl who knows what she wants. When asked her 'type on paper', she simply replied: "Objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident."

However, a major turn off for her would be insecurity, as she doesn’t believe an insecure man could handle her. She added: "I pick up on insecurity straight away, and it just wouldn’t end well. By the end of it, he’d probably hate me."

Who is Jasmine from Love Island's ex boyfriend?

Jasmine dated the very famous spanish footballer Héctor Bellerin, who started his career playing for Barcelona, and moved to Arsenal in 2011. The former Premier League player currently plays for La Liga club Real Betis.

Love Island's Jasmine dated Hector Bellerin
Love Island's Jasmine dated Hector Bellerin. Picture: Getty

Is Love Island's Jasmine on Instagram?

Yes she does, it's @jasminegmuller! The OG Islander had an impressive following already, with nearly 100,000 followers before even stepping foot in the villa.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ope Sowande's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Ope Sowande: Age, job, and every West End and TV show he's been on

Love Island Sean Fitzy's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Sean Fitzy: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed

Love Island Ellie Chadwick's promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick: Age, job, where she’s from and link to past winner revealed

Love Island's Mica Harris promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Mica Harris: Age, job and famous family revealed

Love Island's Lola Deal promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Lola Deal: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Hot On Capital

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Her ending explained

Love Island's Angelista promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Angelista Gunda: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Paige Langton promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Robyn Langton: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Aidan Murphy promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Aidan Murphy: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Samuel Workman promo image and posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samuel Workman: Age, job, where he’s from and what he's said about being deaf
Love Island's Samraj Toor promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samraj Toor: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Taylor Swift announces new for Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift announces new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi on their wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

Who dies in Euphoria season 3? All the deaths revealed

Who dies in Euphoria? Every death in season 3 and how they died

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Maya Jama's Love Island 2026 promo image and show logo.

What time does Love Island 2026 start and how long is it on for?

Love Island have asked viewers to consider Islander welfare ahead of the first episode dropping tonight.

Love Island issue Islander welfare statement ahead of first episode

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria? Has the show ended?

Will there be a Euphoria season 4? Why it's ending with season 3

What time does Euphoria finale come out? Episode 8 release time revealed

Here's what time Euphoria episode 8 comes out tonight

Love Island's Maya Jama 2026 promo image and Anton during the tweet challenge.

Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's promo image and Maya Jama pictured posing.

Love Island bosses tease major twist for new season launch night

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Love Island's Whitney and Yamen pictured posing together.

Love Island’s Whitney and Yamen break silence on split rumours in new post

Ella Bright addresses concerns about the age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Off Campus' Ella Bright defends big age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians