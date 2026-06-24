Love Island's Heart Rate challenge has fans saying the same thing

24 June 2026, 11:56

Love Island's Lorenzo's jaw dropped when Jasmine walked out for the heart rate challenge
Love Island's Lorenzo's jaw dropped when Jasmine walked out for the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island viewers spotted a sweet moment between Lorenzo and Jasmine and it's got everyone saying one thing.

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If you blinked, you might've missed it, but during Love Island's iconic Heart Rate challenge Lorenzo Alessi and Jasmine Müller shared a sweet moment that some fans spotted.

Despite things going pretty well in their respective couples, (with Yasmin Hadlow and Kavan Murphy) Lorenzo and Jasmine have been having major will-they-wont-they moments on the show recently.

Ahead of the Heart Rate challenge, Jasmine had a fall out with Kavan and then had a chat with Lorenzo where they began to share 'what could of been' thoughts about the possibility of them being an item.

Love Island's Jasmine stepped out in all black lingerie for her heart rate challenge
Love Island's Jasmine stepped out in all black lingerie for her heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

Then, during the Heart Rate challenge, Jasmine cheekily grabbed Kavan and Lorenzo and danced between them. After some teasing she pushed Lorenzo away and kissed Kavan.

The boys joked that her playing hard to get made Lorenzo want Jasmine more, and he couldn't wipe the grin off of his face.

When Jasmine joined the other girls on the terrace, she looked down at Lorenzo and he gave her a wave with a big smile. She waved back with a grin on her face.

Love Island fans are quite literally obsessed with this sweet gesture, saying it's like something out of a rom-com.

On X, one fan said: "this has to be one of the cutest things i’ve seen come from love island, they’re straight out of a romcom."

Another wrote: "this is the singular most buzzy thing that ever happened on love island maybe ever they are yearning"

A third wrote: "my losers in love🥹🥹🥹"

Lots of viewers are hoping Lorenzo and Jasmine find their way back to each other, but what will it mean for Yasmin and Kavan?

Read more Love Island news here:

Reacting to Love Island's most controversial moments with Ope | Capital

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