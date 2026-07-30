Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan were the runners up on series 13, but are they still together now or have they split?

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From Kavan Murphy returning to the main villa with Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy, to viewers shipping Jasmine Müller and Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine and Kavan experienced many twist and turns on Love Island.

When Kavan made his bombshell entrance Jasmine was coupled up with Lorenzo, but she decided to end things and pursue Kavan. Despite her decision, Jasmine's flirty chats with Lorenzo caused problems, leading to her and Kavan taking a break.

During Casa Amor, Charleen caught Kavan's attention and to the shock of his fellow Islanders he brought her back. However, it wasn't long before things ended between the pair as Kavan decided to reconcile things with Jasmine.

Having finished in second place and now back in the real world, are they still together or have things ended? Here's the latest.

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan finished in second place. . Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

Yes, Jasmine and Kavan are still together!

Making her return to social media, Jasmine posted a sweet Instagram story of her and Kavan at the airport. She wrote: "We home 🇬🇧✈️ What a journey, thank you for the overwhelming support, we love you all and are so happy to be back xo."

After missing out on the first place win, Shakira Khan asked the couple how they felt about placing second. Jasmine replied: "I don't care at all. I've got my man. Literally, I feel great."

Kavan added: "I said to Maya, 'for me, we could have left ages ago and I was happy'. So the fact that we've come here, come second, I'm a happy man. Very lucky man as well to be with Jas. It's all right. It's all I care about."

Love Island's returned to social media. Picture: Instagram

The pair even shared their excitement for their future outside the villa. Addressing people questing their "different lifestyles" Jasmine revealed: "I feel like we're so excited. We spoke so much about it now, it just seems like so minor. We're so excited.

"I think there's a lot of similarities, things for us to share. I really want to see his little world. I can't wait to go to Kent."

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