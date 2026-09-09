Love Island’s Jasmine and Kavan reveal they’d 'love' their own spin-off show

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan reveal they’d like a spin off show. Picture: Instagram & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Here's everything Love Island stars Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy said about their own spin-off show at The National Television Awards.

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Having recently made their relationship official, Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy are now discussing the chances of a spin-off show.

Jasmine and Kavan met in the villa and had a smooth-sailing experience together, until Kavan brought back Charleen Murphy from Casa Amor.

However, it wasn't long until they reconciled and continued building on their relationship again and finished in second place on the show.

Since becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, Jasmine and Kavan are looking to the future discussing a spin-off show in their first joint red carpet.

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan finished in second place. Picture: ITV

During an interview at The National Television Award's, Jasmine and Kavan were asked about their future TV plans and the chance of a potential spin-off show.

Jasmine replied: "I would love a spin-off if someone wants to give it to us. I think it's funny because we're both siblings. We spend a lot of time with our families and all have like very unique dynamics, so it could be amazing. Maybe one day."

When the interviewer suggested that the show could branch off into both of their families, Kavan replied: "Well I could go away for one day with Aidan, and she [Jasmine] could do her thing with Bella."

The pair then joked that they needed to get in contact with ITV to make a potential spin-off happen.

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan made their red carpet appearance at The NTA's. Picture: Instagram

In a recent TikTok video, Jasmine and Kavan revealed that they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend. After leaving the villa, Jasmine shared that she'd love to go on holiday to Greece, so Kavan could ask her to be his girlfriend.

However, in the video, Jasmine said: "We don't have to go away because he's already my boyfriend. We did it really subtle, we did it really cute, very private." Kavan added: "Very wholesome."

Jasmine continued: "A lot of you have been asking, 'are you guys official yet?' And we have actually been for a little while, just haven't said it."

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