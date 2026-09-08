Love Island’s Jasmine and Kavan share major relationship update

Love Island’s Jasmine and Kavan share major relationship update. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Are Love Island’s Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller boyfriend and girlfriend? Here's what they've said about dating each other.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love is in the air for Love Island couple Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy. They've officially confirmed that they're boyfriend and girlfriend.

When Kavan walked through the villa doors he instantly connected with Jasmine, but she was coupled up with Lorenzo Alessi.

Once they coupled up though, they enjoyed a blossoming romance, until Kavan brought Charleen Murphy back from Casa Amor. However, it wasn't long until they reconciled and went on to finish in second place on the show.

Since leaving the villa, Jasmine and Kavan appear happier than ever and they've now taken the next steps in their relationship.

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan finished in second place. Picture: ITV

In a recent TikTok video, Jasmine and Kavan revealed that they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend. After leaving the villa, Jasmine shared that she'd love to go on holiday to Greece, so Kavan could ask her to be his girlfriend.

However, in the video Jasmine said: "We don't have to go away because he's already my boyfriend. We did it really subtle, we did it really cute, very private."

Kavan added: "Very wholesome."

Jasmine continued: "A lot of you have been asking, 'are you guys official yet?' And we have actually been for a little while, just haven't said it."

The couple then sweetly referred to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend for the first time on camera as they continued on with the video.

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan announced their relationship status in a video. Picture: TikTok

Fans were delighted by the news that Jasmine and Kavan were now official and flooded the comments with love for the couple. One commented: "HOLD THE DAMN PHONE. We boyfriend and girlfriend?! Love love 🥰🫶🏼."

Another wrote: "you’re bf and gf 😭 i’m soooo happy for you guys."

Someone else said: "Jasmine & Kavan are girlfriend & boyfriend 💖💕 This news makes me so happy!!!"

Can Love Island UK's Jasmine and Kavan guess 'Who Said That?' | Capital interview

Read more about Love Island here: