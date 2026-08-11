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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan. Picture: Global / Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island UK's Jasmine Muller spoke to Capital after receiving backlash for 'not hugging' Julia during the live final.

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On Monday 27th July, Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi were crowned the winners of Love Island 2026. In second place were runners up Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy.

After Julia and Lorenzo were announced as the winners, Jasmine gave Kavan a hug and a kiss before running over to Lorenzo and giving him a huge hug to congratulate him. She seemingly didn't give Julia a hug, which caused backlash from a lot of viewers.

But now Jasmine has cleared this up, explaining to Capital that it was not intentional.

The Love Island 2026 finalists. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking to us, Jasmine said: "Yeah that whole Julia sitch about me apparently not hugging her. I didn't even realise. To be honest it was just a high moment and Maya [Jama] came to grab me, I remember I'd just hugged someone and Maya came to grab us to speak.

"So I think I just like got whisked away, so didn't get a minute. But afterwards I went and gave her a big hug and was like, 'Period congrats girl, you looked amazing up there!'"

She added: "It was not even a big deal, it's so funny what becomes a big deal out here."

Kavan also backed her up, saying: "It was not intentional."

Towards the end of the series, Julia had been in the centre of some drama with the other girls in the villa as she questioned how real Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy's connection was.

During the interview with us, Jasmine also revealed that she only found out after leaving the show that Julia had called her a "b----" after the Casa Amor recoupling.

"I didn't known about this obviously when I was in there, it's just now I've been told... I had no idea, I was none the wiser, I thought everything was bless," Jasmine said.

Kavan also said: "Why didn't we see that at Grafties or Movie Night? This is the drama they wanted."

Love Island UK's Jasmine and Kavan joined us for Capital's 'Who Said That?'. Picture: Capital

We asked Kavan and Jasmine if they agreed with Lola Deal calling Julia "fake". Jasmine answered, saying: "I don't think she's fake, I just think she has an interesting way of saying things.

"She's a unique person. She's her own person and we love it."

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