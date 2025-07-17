Love Island Jamie Rhodes: Age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island contestant Jamie Rhodes entered the villa as a Love Island 2025 Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Does Love Island's Jamie have Instagram? And where does he live? Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell coupled up with Yasmin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 welcomed contestant Jamie Rhodes into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and since his entrance, he's been busy winning over Yasmin Pettet and viewer's hearts simultaneously.

With all eyes on Yas and ready to bring the drama, the ITV2 reality TV star said he was going into the villa ready to embrace the full experience.

Before his Casa debut, Jamie said: "I’ll be in amongst the drama! It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, I’m gonna take it by the horns and go for it."

So what do we need to know about Love Island 2025's Jamie? From his age, where he's from and what his job is, here are all the important facts.

Love Island's Jamie has coupled up with Yasmin since the beginning. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Jamie?

Jamie entered the villa at 26 years old, placing him right in the middle of this year's average age range.

Jamie is currently coupled up with Yasmin who is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Jamie from?

Another Londoner in the villa, Jamie is from Barking which is the east of the capital city. If his romance with Yasmin is the real deal, this works out perfectly as she's also from London.

What does Love Island's Jamie do for a job?

With no previous celebrity status before entering the villa, Jamie is a hard-working electrical engineer.

Who is Love Island's Jamie coupled up with?

From the moment he walked into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, Jamie has been getting to know Yasmin. They were an instant match when they decided to kiss one another within moments of meeting.

Since then, their relationship has survived the villa lifestyle, with the couple even getting their first date. An afternoon paddle boarding on the sea saw the two connect on a deeper level.

Does Love Island's Jamie have Instagram?

You can find all of Jamie's personal snaps on his social media account @__jamierhodes__. He currently has a small following of 2,443.

Read more about Love Island here: