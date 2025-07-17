Love Island Jamie Rhodes: Age, job, where he's from and more

17 July 2025, 20:40

Love Island contestant Jamie Rhodes entered the villa as a Love Island 2025 Casa Amor bombshell
Love Island contestant Jamie Rhodes entered the villa as a Love Island 2025 Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Does Love Island's Jamie have Instagram? And where does he live? Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell coupled up with Yasmin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 welcomed contestant Jamie Rhodes into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and since his entrance, he's been busy winning over Yasmin Pettet and viewer's hearts simultaneously.

With all eyes on Yas and ready to bring the drama, the ITV2 reality TV star said he was going into the villa ready to embrace the full experience.

Before his Casa debut, Jamie said: "I’ll be in amongst the drama! It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, I’m gonna take it by the horns and go for it."

So what do we need to know about Love Island 2025's Jamie? From his age, where he's from and what his job is, here are all the important facts.

Love Island's Jamie has coupled up with Yasmin since the beginning
Love Island's Jamie has coupled up with Yasmin since the beginning. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Jamie?

Jamie entered the villa at 26 years old, placing him right in the middle of this year's average age range.

Jamie is currently coupled up with Yasmin who is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Jamie from?

Another Londoner in the villa, Jamie is from Barking which is the east of the capital city. If his romance with Yasmin is the real deal, this works out perfectly as she's also from London.

What does Love Island's Jamie do for a job?

With no previous celebrity status before entering the villa, Jamie is a hard-working electrical engineer.

Who is Love Island's Jamie coupled up with?

From the moment he walked into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, Jamie has been getting to know Yasmin. They were an instant match when they decided to kiss one another within moments of meeting.

Since then, their relationship has survived the villa lifestyle, with the couple even getting their first date. An afternoon paddle boarding on the sea saw the two connect on a deeper level.

Does Love Island's Jamie have Instagram?

You can find all of Jamie's personal snaps on his social media account @__jamierhodes__. He currently has a small following of 2,443.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Islander Harry Cooksley's football wages have been revealed.

Love Island star Harry's staggering football earnings explained

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has had a strong career in professional football already

Inside Love Island Harrison Solomon's football career in America and the UK

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio in their promo shots

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours

Hot On Capital

Zoe De Grand'Maison as Agnes and Christopher Briney as Conrad

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why you recognise Zoe De Grand'Maison

A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'.

Does Love Island have a 'dry run'? What is it and when does it happen explained

Love Island's Harry and Emma flirting around the fire pit on love Island

Love Island first look teases an unexpected rekindled romance

Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara.

Love Island star Yasmin's twin sister Zara shocks fans with revelation

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' history explained

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' reports explained

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping

Love Island spoiler sees contestant dumped in shocking and brutal twist

Love Island's full lineup promo shot

Love Island respond to Woman's Aid statement on misogyny and sexism in the villa

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules

Love Island contestants have to stick to these strict sleeping rules

Lola Tung had an adorable moment with Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung reveals sweet gesture from Taylor Swift

Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – watch it now

Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals Eleven’s new flying powers

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: All the contestants revealed

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Love Island's Toni and Harrison [left]. Cach crying [right]

Love Island's first look sees Cach brought to tears after Toni's shock recoupling decision

More Movies & TV News

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours

When does The Last of Us season 3 come out?

When does The Last of Us season 3 start? HBO boss confirms 2027 release date

Lucy Quinn's Love Island promo picture [left] and Lucy and Tommy after recoupling [right]

Love Island break silence on alleged viral Lucy Quinn voice note

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison in bed together

What actually happened between Love Island's Harrison and Lauren?

What does Camazotz mean? Stranger Things 5 episodes title theories explained

Stranger Things 5 episode titles explained – what does Camazotz mean?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset