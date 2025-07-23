Love Island star rushed to hospital after gruesome villa accident

23 July 2025, 14:26

Love Island stars attend LI Fest after villa accident
Love Island stars attend LI Fest after villa accident. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

One of Love Island's Casa Amor bombshells was rushed to hospital after an accident that left islanders and medics worried.

It's been revealed that filming was briefly paused earlier this week, when Love Island star Jamie Rhodes was injured in a "nasty" accident in the garden.

The 26 year old, who is coupled up with Yasmin Pettet, was reportedly whisked to A&E on the Spanish island after stepping on a screw in the garden, leading to a wound which needed to be stitched up.

Bosses did fear the electrical engineer would be spotted outside the villa, but luckily he was back just in time for the Love Island Festival with Tinie Tempah.

Jamie Rhodes Love Island 2025 promo image.
Contestant Jamie Rhodes entered as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV

A source told the tabloids: “Jamie was taken to hospital after an accident in the villa. He stepped on a screw in the garden and after chatting to the villa medics they made the decision to take him to hospital.

“Filming was briefly paused and everyone was really worried as it’s quite rare anyone gets taken out of the villa. But after the garden was searched for any more loose screws Jamie returned all bandaged up.“

The source added: "He was fine to walk - bosses were worried he’d be seen out of the villa and exposed to the outside world but it was actually fine.”

Jamie dancing at the LI Fest.
Jamie enjoying LI Fest after being stitched up. Picture: YouTube

Before entering the villa, Casa boy Jamie had his eyes on Yas, and since their first meeting they've been an instant match - not just with each other, but with the nation - as viewers have fallen in love with the unproblematic duo.

As viewers having been praising their 'real' connection', with many already calling them winners of the show, one commented: "Let them win. They are so cute, the rest are fake and playing games."

Whilst another said: "They’re so unproblematic let them winnn."

