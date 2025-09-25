Love Island's Jamie opens up about real reason for Yasmin split

It was the first time the Love Island finalist has addressed the reason.

25 September 2025, 10:00

Jamie has spoken about his split from Yasmin
Jamie has spoken about his split from Yasmin. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Jamie has spoken out about the reason for his split from Yasmin for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Jamie Rhodes and Yasmin Pettet came out with the news of their split after rumours went wild following the National Television Awards.

It had been speculated that Yasmin had cheated on Jamie, so they both shared videos shutting down the claims. The pair, who came third on Love Island series 12, revealed that they had actually split days before the NTAs.

Yasmin said: "Me and Jamie actually had split before the NTAs. It's all amicable and we're still really good friends. But I think obviously a lot of people were confused because we saw each other on the red carpet."

Meanwhile, Jamie shared: "Just before the NTAs, me and Yasmin had a chat and we decided that it was going to be best for us to go in separate directions. But we didn't fall out and we're still going to choose to remain friends.

It's just that for us, a relationship wasn't going to be something that we could work out together."

Now, Jamie has spoken about the "chat" they had that led to their breakup.

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes attend the NTA's 2025
Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes attend the NTA's 2025. Picture: Getty

Appearing on Love Island couple Jessie Wynter and Will Young's podcast, Jamie said their relationship "just didn't elevate". He confessed: "We went on a few dates but we were just so busy."

He explained the split saying: "It was pretty mutual. we sat down and had a conversation. I asked the question because I was catching a hint.

"It wasn't going to go anywhere. We liked each other, and we thought each other was hot but you know when you can just sense [it]?"

Rumours that Jamie and Yasmin split emerged after the tabloids eported that Yasmin had been hand-in-hand with The Traitors star Freddie Fraser at the NTAs.

The report said she was heard whispering into his ear, "We need to go somewhere private, no one can see."

It was also said that while Yasmin was with Freddie, Jamie was spotted backstage at the NTAs pacing around on the phone, saying: "Yasmin's f----- off."

Yasmin shut down claims that she had been flirting with Freddie, saying: "I just want to say me and Freddie Fraser are just friends. I think it's obvious that he's a fan of the big three.

"I loved watching Traitors and there were reports saying that I was whispering in his ear and that I left with him and none of those things happened.

"Don't get me wrong, I was talking in his ear. But let me have a gossip. If I want to gossip, I will gossip. Let me do that in peace."

