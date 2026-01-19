Love Island All Stars Jack Keating's daughter and ex-girlfriend revealed

Who did Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating have a baby with?

Love Island's Jack Keating is currently starring in the third season of Love Island All Stars alongside the likes of Millie Court, Ciaran Davies and Scott van-der-Sluis.

While on the show, he's formed a connection with series 10's Whitney Adabeyo, who revealed to him that she had sworn to herself she'd never date a "baby daddy" due to her strong religious beliefs. However, after a few chats with Jack, Whitney said she realised Jack had "depth" and during her recoupling speech she declared: "Baby daddies need love too!"

The 26-year-old islander has been open about his role as a dad to his daughter Maya and even revealed that becoming a parent was actually a shock to him. This is because he found out his ex-girlfriend was pregnant after he had been dumped from the villa in 2022, so after starring on Love Island was very quickly, and surprisingly, thrown into parenthood.

So, as we watch Jack search for love the show, here are all your burning questions about Jack and his daughter.

Jack Keating with his two-year-old daughter Maya
Jack Keating with his two-year-old daughter Maya. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Jack Keating child?

Jack's daughter Maya is two years old.

In 2025, Jack and Maya did their first-ever photoshoot together for VIP magazine. At the time Jack told VIP that having Maya has been his "biggest blessing" and such a "learning curve".

"I’ve always wanted to be a dad though. Since my dad and Storm welcomed my siblings Cooper and Coco, watching them grow up, I really looked forward to experiencing that for myself.

"The last two years have been amazing watching her grow up, her personality is starting to come through, she’s walking and talking and she’s been the biggest blessing of my life. Maya’s amazing," he said.

Jack has described his relationship with Maya as "amazing", despite her not living with him. He revealed he only gets to see her "every two or three weeks" but when he does he spoils her.

Jack welcomed his daughter Maya in 2023
Jack welcomed his daughter Maya in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Who is the mother of Jack Keating's daughter Maya?

Jack shares Maya with artist Keely Iqbal. He and Keely had split before he entered Love Island in 2022 and while he was filming the show she found out that she was pregnant.

They now co-parent Maya. After his first Love Island stint, Jack told the MailOnline: "As soon as I came off Love Island, seven months later, I became a dad. No, I didn't know before going on the show.

"Adjusting to life after Love Island was hard enough but then I had to deal with being a father… But it has been the most amazing year and a half of my entire life. Maya turned one in February… She melts my heart every time I see her."

