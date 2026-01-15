Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

15 January 2026

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya
Jack Keating is back on Love Island or All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jack Keating is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Love Island series eight's Jack Keating has said he's on a "revenge tour" to make up for only lasting four days during his first Love Island stint.

"I feel like I have to come back and redeem myself, my experience before was short and sweet, I was in there for four days and I didn’t couple up with anyone, so it didn’t really go to plan," Jack said ahead of Love Island All Stars 2026.

He explained: "The revenge tour is here! I’ve been single for a year now and I’m looking for love."

So, as the dad-of-one looks for love in the South African villa, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Jack Keating for Love Island 2022
Jack Keating for Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Jack Keating?

Love Island All Stars' Jack is 26 years old. He was 23 during his first Love Island stint.

Where is Love Island's Jack Keating from?

He's from Dublin, Ireland.

What season of Love Island was Jack Keating on before All Stars?

Jack was first on Love Island in 2022 during the eighth series. Here arrived during Casa Amor but no one coupled up with him, meaning he left after just four days.

Who is Love Island's Jack Keating's famous dad?

Jack is the son of Boyzone's Ronan Keating. For any young Love Island viewers, Boyzone were a hugely successful boy band formed by Louis Walsh in 1993.

Ronan and his now-ex wife Yvonne Connolly share children Jack, Missy and Ali. While Ronan has gone on to have two more children with his now wife Storm Keating.

Jack Keating, Storm Keating, Ronan Keating and Ali Keating
Jack Keating, Storm Keating, Ronan Keating and Ali Keating. Picture: Instagram

Does Love Island's Jack Keating have a child?

Yes, Jack has one child, a two-year-old daughter called Maya.

In 2025, Jack and Maya did their first-ever photoshoot together for VIP magazine. At the time Jack told VIP that having Maya has been his "biggest blessing" and such a "learning curve".

"I’ve always wanted to be a dad though. Since my dad and Storm welcomed my siblings Cooper and Coco, watching them grow up, I really looked forward to experiencing that for myself.

"The last two years have been amazing watching her grow up, her personality is starting to come through, she’s walking and talking and she’s been the biggest blessing of my life. Maya’s amazing," he said.

Jack has described his relationship with Maya as "amazing", despite her not living with him. He revealed he only gets to see her "every two or three weeks" but when he does he spoils her.

Who is the mother of Jack Keating's daughter?

Jack shares Maya with artist Keely Iqbal. He and Keely had split before he entered Love Island in 2022 and while he was filming the show she found out that she was pregnant. They now co-parent Maya.

After his first Love Island stint, Jack told the MailOnline: "As soon as I came off Love Island, seven months later, I became a dad. No, I didn't know before going on the show.

"Adjusting to life after Love Island was hard enough but then I had to deal with being a father… But it has been the most amazing year and a half of my entire life. Maya turned one in February… She melts my heart every time I see her."

Who is Jack Keating's ex-girlfriend?

Following his split from Keely and his first Love Island stint, Jack was dating a midwife called Abby. Accorsing to reports, they dated up until the end of 2024.

They had gone Instagram official, with him sharing a picture from her graduation, but they've now removed any trace of each other on social media.

What is Love Island's Jack Keating's Instagram?

Find Jack's Instagram here: jackkeating11

