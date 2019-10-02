Love Island’s Jack Fowler Is Set To Launch A Music Career & He’s Already Recorded His Debut Single

Jack Fowler is switching up careers. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Jack Fowler is releasing music.

Jack Fowler is gearing up to launch a music career.

The Love Island star, who appeared on Series 4 of the dating show, has already recorded his debut single and has filmed a music video.

Fans Notice Molly-Mae Hague’s Appearance Looked So Different Before Love Island

The news will come as a surprise to fans as he has never dabbled in music before and was a footballer before his stint in the villa.

He told a tabloid: “I’ve just had a track, I've just done a single. I've been in the studio.

"There’s no spoilers but I've done a track and I've done a music video."

When asked what type of music he is putting out, he replied: “It’s R&B, kinda slow jam, kinda for the ladies - smooth vibes.”

He also opened up about he’d ‘love too’ appear on The X factor and Strictly Come Dancing.

"I'd love to do Strictly, I'd love too. I love dancing and I've danced a long time,” he said.

He added: “I used to sing as well when I was a younger kid, so I think it’d be a wicked chance to display my talent."

Many former Love Island contestants have gone on to have successful careers after appearing on the show.

2019 winner Amber Gill recently signed a one million pound fashion deal, Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson and Zara McDermott are appearing on this year's Celebrity X Factor and Ellie Brown and Michael Griffiths have joined the cast of Ex On The Beach.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Music News