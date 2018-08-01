Love Island’s Jack Fincham Says He And Dani Dyer Are Getting Married “Next Year”!

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram

Love Island winners 2018 Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have made a very big promise to one another.

They’ve been the best love story to come out of Love Island ever, and it looks like we are going to see more cute moments from Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to come – as he says they are going to get married next year!

The couple only left the villa on Monday night - after winning the show with a HUGE 79% of the public vote - but they had been coupled up from the very start of the series and it looks like things are only going from strength to strength for them as they already plan to move in together too.

Jack told the tabloids, “We’re getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, ‘When you know about someone, you just know’.

“And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that’s what we want to do.”

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer on a hot air balloon date in the villa. Picture: Instagram

And while they don’t want to waste any time in walking down the aisle, a little Dyer-Fincham baby might be further off. Dani added, “It ain’t about planning when we’re gonna have kids. “It’s about enjoying a bit of time outside the villa now. And when we’re both ready, we will talk about it. Right now I’m just happy to be with him.”

We’ll be waiting for that invitation to hit the doormat soon then!

