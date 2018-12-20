Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island: Release Date, Danny Dyer & What To Expect

Jack & Dani's reality show following their life after the Love Island villa is coming very soon, so what can we expect from the couples first TV venture after the dating show, coming in 2019.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's reality series is following the Love Island champions during life after the villa and settling down into life as a couple, so will viewers get to their relationship- warts and all? What about Danny Dyer, will he be featuring?

When's it airing?

It won't be hitting our screens until January 2019, a whole month away, but the Christmas reunion totally filled the Love Island shaped hole in our lives.

Where can I watch it?

ITVBe’s cameras will follow Jack and Dani as they move in together and set up home, and watch their next chapter unfold as they adapt to life outside the villa, although a specific day and time is yet to be confirmed by the channel.

What can we expect to see?

As they juggle their blossoming relationship with a non stop schedule that includes fashion line launches, red carpets, radio interviews and awards ceremonies, we'll get to see two of the country's most famous faces as they try to come to terms with their new lives as a couple.

With life after Love Island more hectic than ever, it will certainly be interesting to see how the pair cope with their hectic schedules, new relationship and newfound fame.

Will Danny Dyer feature in it?

There's no doubt Danni's dad (and BFF) Danny Dyer will crop up in the show as he's incredibly close to both of them- he was even the spokesperson for them after Dani announced she and Jack had split a few weeks back, with her Dad setting the record straight on Jonathon Ross, revealing they're still very much together.

