Love Island’s Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope split after 3 years

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have split three years after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2022 stars Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have left fans heartbroken after revealing their split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack had become a firm favourite couple among Love Island fans, after finding each other in the 2022 series, where Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners.

And days before the launch of Love Island: All Stars it’s been revealed Dami and Indiyah have split unexpectedly.

According to the Daily Mail, they called it quits over the Christmas period after three years together, for reasons not yet known. Just days prior, they'd celebrated Indiyah's birthday together.

Their source said: “Indiyah and Dami have sadly decided to part ways after three years together.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope have apparently split. Picture: Getty

“It's been a difficult time for them both, they built their lives together, and no one expected their relationship to end so suddenly.

“They have no plans to enter the Love Island: All Stars villa. Indiyah is focused on co-hosting the podcast, while Dami isn't interested, knowing it would be an unforgivable level of disrespect.”

They were last seen together at Indiyah’s December birthday celebrations, with Dami featuring in a post all about her special meal on 17th December, however in Dami’s end-of-year Instagram post his girlfriend was absent from the photos.

He captioned his post: “A year full of memories, milestones, losses and growth you can't always explain out loud. I've hit goals I once only dreamed about, yet I still catch myself asking, ‘Why don't I feel content?’

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack were together for her birthday celebrations. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

“Maybe it's because every goal I reach becomes the starting point for something bigger.

“Not everything ends clean, but it ends clear. 2026 is about peace, progress, motion and exercising my free will daily.”

In the comments, many of his followers were quick to point out Indiyah’s absence.

Indiyah will return to host Love Island: The Morning After podcast when Love Island: All Stars begins on 12th January.

Read more about Love Island here: