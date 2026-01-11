Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon Lundgren kiss following Dami split

11 January 2026, 16:11 | Updated: 11 January 2026, 16:12

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon kiss following Dami split
Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon kiss following Dami split. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Indiyah Polack has addressed a viral video that shows her kissing her Inside co-star Marlon Lundgren.

Love Island's Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope met on season eight of the show and instantly became reality TV royalty.

Their relationship was adored by fans, which is why is came as a huge shock that they had reportedly quietly split during the Christmas and New Year period.

After more than three years together, Dami had shared a cryptic Instagram caption which ended with: "Not everything ends clean, but it ends clear."

The reason for their split was not revealed at the time, but cheating allegations on Indiyah's part began to surface.

Now, after a video of Indiyah kissing her Inside co-star Marlon Lundgren was posted to social media, she has addressed the claims head on.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack were together for over 3 years
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack were together for over 3 years. Picture: Getty

Indiyah took to Instagram stories to share a statement, writing: "I am aware of the video that has been shared online.

"I made a mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I understand the hurt this has caused.

"I won't be commenting further."

Marlon, who is in the video with Indiyah, has also addressed their kiss. While on live stream, he said: "I don’t know why I’m addressing this at all. I’m just being honest with you.

"Someone recorded me kissing a girl … 24 year old man. Single at the time. Not talking to nobody.

"That she was fake? F--- no, she wasn’t fake. That’s my private life though. It’s that simple."

Marlon is a Swedish-born American Twitch streamer who met Indiyah on The Sidemen's Netflix reality show Inside.

Love Island Indiyah took to Instagram to address the video of her and Marlon
Love Island Indiyah took to Instagram to address the video of her and Marlon. Picture: Instagram
Indiyah's Inside co-star Marlon Lundgren Garcia
Indiyah's Inside co-star Marlon Lundgren Garcia. Picture: Instagram/ marlon3lg

Allegations that Indiyah had cheated on Dami first arose when a TikToker, known as Bouncer, alleged that he had seen her and Marlon "openly kissing, touching and giggling" at the East London restaurant Duck and Waffle.

Bouncer said: "She’s at the table with [Marlon] and they’re getting close, giggling, you get me? Touching, kissing, in a public case, you get me?"

Then a TikToker with the handle @boujee_lil_baddie, shared the video of Marlon and Indiyah kissing and claimed it was filmed December 3rd 2025.

Indiyah has said she won't be commenting any further on the matter. We will update this page if Dami chooses to address it.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

