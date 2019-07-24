India Reynolds Shocks Love Island Viewers As She Tells Ovie Soko 'There’s Easier Ways To Make £50k’

India Reynolds baffled Love Island viewers as she explained to Ovie Soko she didn’t enter the villa for money.

During the Love Islanders' game of guessing which headlines were about one another, India Reynolds was accused of coupling up with Ovie Soko for his money – as the basketball player has a highly impressive net worth.

The headline left India very upset and it sparked concerns with Ovie about their blossoming relationship, but the following day the model attempted to quash his concerns by saying she doesn’t need the reality show to earn her £50k – which is the prize fund for the winning Love Island couple.

He told her: “Being a basketball player, everyone uses you – that’s one of the things I’ve seen so much.”

Defending herself, India said: “Obviously I’m upset if that’s what people think of me. I know 100 per cent that it’s so far from the truth. And I hope that you can see that it’s so far from the truth.”

The Instagram star said she works hard to earn her own money, adding: “The last thing I want to be doing is coming in here for money. There’s easier ways to get fifty grand than to come in here.

“But also I could sense you were thinking about it, but it did make me realise I do really like you.”

India’s comment stunned viewers, with many begging to know how they could earn £50k as easily as she said she could.

“Really? If so India please share and tell me how because I’m bloody struggling here,” one fan tweeted, as another wrote: “Easier ways to get 50k than sitting in a villa doing nothing for six weeks? Point them out India, pls.”

“Please let us know the ways sis,” begged a third, as a fourth replied: “If India could please enlighten us all on her ‘easier way to get 50k’ could really do with 50k rn [sic].”

India and Ovie’s conversation came after she was accused of entering the villa for money, something co-star Jordan Hames has also now been accused of after turning his attentions to India one day after making Anna Vakili his girlfriend.

After telling India he liked her, Jordan was confronted by his raging girlfriend who said he only asked her to be his girlfriend so he could get to the finals.

Meanwhile, viewers have a theory he’s had his head turned after he and Anna were in the bottom three couples during the last dumping and he was left fearing he wasn't going to make the final.

