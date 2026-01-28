Who is Love Island's Imani Wheeler? All Stars bombshell’s age, series and ethnicity

Meet Love Island USA's Imani who is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Imani Wheeler is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her original series.

We hope the UK boys are ready for a bit of LA sun in the villa, because Love Island USA series five's Imani Wheeler has entered Love Island All Stars 2026 as a bombshell, alongside five other American bombshells.

Imani has said she's going to approach this Love Island journey the same way she did before, adding: "Same icon but more iconic. The same me, be true to myself…and this time as a red head."

So while she sees if her US charm can win her an international man, here's everything you should know about the reality TV star.

Imani is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Imani Wheeler?

The All Stars bombshell is 24 years old. She was 22 on her first Love Island series.

Where is Love Island's Imani Wheeler from?

Imani is from Sacramento, California and identifies as a Black American woman.

What series of Love Island USA was Imani Wheeler on?

Imani was first on Love Island USA season 5 where she entered on Day 13 but was dumped from the island on Day 28.

A couple of years later, Imani also competed on the first Love Island Games, where she entered the villa on Day 1 and was dumped from the villa on Day 15.

Imani on Love Island USA series 5. Picture: CBS

What is Love Island's Imani Wheeler Instagram?

Find her Instagram here: imani.ayan

