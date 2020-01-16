WATCH: Iain Stirling Slams Love Island's Connor's "Toxic Masculinity" Towards Sophie

16 January 2020, 14:11

The voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, called Connor "angry" following his dispute with his partner, Sophie.

Recently, in Love Island, fans have noticed how Connor has been treating Sophie quite unfairly, after he regularly snaps at what she says.

Iain Stirling - the show's narrator - caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about what he'd seen between Connor and Sophie.

> Love Island's Connor Durman Is Being Compared To Joe Goldberg From 'You' As Fans Claim He's 'Controlling' Sophie Piper

Connor Durham is currently coupled up with Sophie
Connor Durham is currently coupled up with Sophie. Picture: ITV

"He gets a bit angry, very quickly, doesn't he?" said the Scottish comedian. "He talked to Sophie, last night, through gritted veneers".

Iain then expressed how he believed there was some toxic masculinity within the Villa, stating how he'd always been a "good-looking alpha" and that if someone questioned his appeal to females, he'd get frustrated.

Continuing, he said that a lot of men needed to work on improving their "toxic masculinity", as many believed them to be red flags.

> Love Island’s Connor Durman’s Teeth Look So Different In Before And After Pictures

This comes after it was revealed that two new male Islanders were entering ITV's Villa, and Sophie began joking with the other contestants, by dancing and singing about how excited she was.

Connor then called her out for "digging him out", following her excited reaction to the new boys.

Whilst talking to Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, Iain also said that Nas was probably his favourite contestant to watch.

He joked that he felt more comfortable with his teenage self, after watching Nas' "inability to talk to women".

