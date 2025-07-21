Love Island star Helena's controversial tweets and backlash explained

21 July 2025, 17:38 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 17:44

Love Island's Helena responds to controversial tweets
Love Island's Helena responds to controversial tweets. Picture: ITV
Viewers are calling for the removal of Love Island's Helena Ford, after her controversial tweets have resurfaced.

While in the Love Island villa, 29 year old contestant Helena Ford has received backlash after a series of old controversial X posts (previously known as tweets) have resurfaced - sparking outrage among viewers.

The cabin crew member, first posted the controversial tweets between 2014 - 2018, with the most recent dating back 7 years. In one tweet, she called her own mum a “s---” whilst in another she called her a “dog”. And in the most damning tweet, she penned: "All I can hear are these f------ foreigner d---heads."

The rediscovered tweets have triggered backlash from fans, many of whom have taken to social media to tag ITV and Ofcom in comments pushing for them to remove her from the show. One fan tweeted, “Get her out,” while another wrote, “Oh, you’re going home.”

Helena's resurfaced tweets have caused backlash from viewers
Helena's resurfaced tweets have caused backlash from viewers. Picture: YouTube

As all of the posts remain publicly visible on a X account, with the same handle as Helena's official Instagram page, it strongly suggesting she tweeted them herself. However it should be important to note, due to Helena's participation in the Love Island villa, she is unable to provide a direct response.

However a source close to Helena has told the tabloids: "These tweets are not reflective of the language Helena would use as a 30 year old woman and she would acknowledge she has done a lot of growing up since what she very naively posted over eight years ago."

Behind the islanders heads you can see four clocks - all within the same time zone [pictured is Helena Ford]
Behind the islanders heads you can see four clocks - all within the same time zone [pictured is Helena Ford]. Picture: ITV

ITV have yet to directly comment on the posts but they have pointed to their duty of care procedures, which state: "We are very transparent about the processes that are in place to prepare Islanders ahead of entering the villa, one of these being a programme of language and behaviour training which covers race, ethnicity and micro-aggressions."

We will keep you updated when and if Helena addresses the posts.

