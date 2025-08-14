Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Helena reveals the truth behind her 'stealing' Shakira's bikini

Love Island's Helena sets the record straight on 'stealing' Shakira's bikini. Picture: Capital, ITV

By Katie Smith

"I think I did try and steal her man but I defo didn't steal her bikini."

Love Island star Helena Ford would like to set the record straight on that whole bikini swap saga between her and Shakira Khan.

It's a known fact that the islanders often swap and share clothes while in the villa but eyebrows were raised when Shakira revealed that Helena was wearing her bikini. Helena later also joked about wearing Shakira's bikini on purpose.

The whole thing sparked a bit of a backlash online (and in the villa), with people calling out Helena for the 'disrespectful' move as she was already in the process of 'stealing' Harry away from Shakira too. It even sparked the now iconic line from Toni: "That's why I don't share things, because they'll kiss your man wearing your bikini."

During a game of 'Who Said That?' with Capital, Helena responded to Toni's quote, revealing the truth behind the bikinis and put it bed once and for all.

"Can I just clear up? I never took Shakira's bikini and everybody seems to think I stole it," Helena said. "Like, yeah, I think I did try and steal her man but I defo didn't steal her bikini."

Explaining the truth behind the bikini swapping, she continued: "So we all have our own bikinis but what we would do is: When all our stuff goes in the wash, we'd get the bags back and we'd kind of put all the clothes in the middle of the room and then everyone just takes whatever everyone else has worn already. So you kind of just end up sharing all the bikinis."

"And This whole 'Helena's stolen her bikini' thing is crazy because everyone's like, 'she's obsessed with her, she's wearing her clothes'," she continued with a laugh. "Even if I post something now, everyone's like, 'is that Shakira's dress?'"

Watch the full interview with Helena below.

Helena reacts to Love Islanders' unforgettable quotes

