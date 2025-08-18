Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Helena reveals Harry conversations that were removed from show

Helena reveals Harry conversations that were completely removed from the show. Picture: Capital & ITV

By Lily Bell

Helena has revealed numerous conversations with Harry and other islanders that were completely cut from the show.

Love Island star Helena Ford has revealed her favourite conversations with Harry Cooksley and other islanders were completely cut from the final edit of the show.

The flight attendant had a turbulent time in the villa, having spent most of her Love Island journey coupled up with Harry, even becoming 'exclusive'. But in the final few weeks, Harry broke it off to rekindle his romantic connection with Shakira Khan.

Although they've since gone their separate ways, one of Helena's favourite memories from the show actually included Harry but the whole thing never made it to air.

During a game of 'Who Said That?' with Capital, Helena revealed exactly what she and Harry used to talk about every time a new bombshell came into the villa.

Chatting to Capital, Helena revealed that she and Harry used to pass the time by interviewing different islanders everyday on their podcast, 'Fingers and Toes'.

She said: “Now, me and Harry had a podcast called 'Fingers and Toes' and we used to interview a different islander every single day and we found it hilarious.”

Helena explained that the white chairs in the middle of the garden were called the “podcast chairs”, adding: “We used to sit on them every single day and do an episode and whenever a new bombshell came in, we would say have you seen 'Fingers and Toes'?"

She continued: "Like we really thought we had something going with this podcast, but yeah obviously didn’t materialise."

Harry broke things off with Helena for Shakira. Picture: ITV

Helena reflected that due to the backlash she’s experienced both in and outside the villa, she would like to go down the podcast route to "try and get my actual personality across".

She added that her friends and family were left shocked by the 'mean girl' image which was portrayed whilst she was on the show.

