Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Helena reveals Harry conversations that were removed from show

18 August 2025, 12:44

Helena Ford Capital interview and Harry Cooksley in the villa.
Helena reveals Harry conversations that were completely removed from the show. Picture: Capital & ITV

By Lily Bell

Helena has revealed numerous conversations with Harry and other islanders that were completely cut from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Helena Ford has revealed her favourite conversations with Harry Cooksley and other islanders were completely cut from the final edit of the show.

The flight attendant had a turbulent time in the villa, having spent most of her Love Island journey coupled up with Harry, even becoming 'exclusive'. But in the final few weeks, Harry broke it off to rekindle his romantic connection with Shakira Khan.

Although they've since gone their separate ways, one of Helena's favourite memories from the show actually included Harry but the whole thing never made it to air.

During a game of 'Who Said That?' with Capital, Helena revealed exactly what she and Harry used to talk about every time a new bombshell came into the villa.

Chatting to Capital, Helena revealed that she and Harry used to pass the time by interviewing different islanders everyday on their podcast, 'Fingers and Toes'.

She said: “Now, me and Harry had a podcast called 'Fingers and Toes' and we used to interview a different islander every single day and we found it hilarious.”

Helena explained that the white chairs in the middle of the garden were called the “podcast chairs”, adding: “We used to sit on them every single day and do an episode and whenever a new bombshell came in, we would say have you seen 'Fingers and Toes'?"

She continued: "Like we really thought we had something going with this podcast, but yeah obviously didn’t materialise."

Harry Cooksley and Helena Ford pictured together.
Harry broke things off with Helena for Shakira. Picture: ITV

Helena reflected that due to the backlash she’s experienced both in and outside the villa, she would like to go down the podcast route to "try and get my actual personality across".

She added that her friends and family were left shocked by the 'mean girl' image which was portrayed whilst she was on the show.

Watch the full interview with Helena below, and watch even more chats with the Love Island cast on Global Player.

Helena reacts to Love Islanders' unforgettable quotes

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Maya Jama and Shakira Khan and Toni Laites pictured together.

Is the Love Island reunion on TV? What time it starts and how to watch it

Harry and Shakira in the garden and with a doll.

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island UK 2025 reunion in pictures

Love Island 2025 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

Love Island's Dejon admits to 'cheating' during game in interview with Capital

Exclusive: Love Island's Dejon admits to 'cheating' with Meg during villa game

Why Harrison skipped the Love Island reunion 2025

Why Harrison missed the Love Island 2025 reunion revealed

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes major change to iconic Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes major change to iconic Belly and Conrad scene

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features 12 songs and a Sabrina Carpenter feature

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

How to watch Weapons online and streaming

When will Weapons be on streaming? How to watch the Zach Cregger film online

Conan Gray breaks down every song on Wishbone | Making The Album

Conan Gray breaks down every song on Wishbone | Making The Album

Is Taylor pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the viral theory

Is Taylor pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the viral theory
Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift song about Travis Kelce (so far)

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

318 Taylor Swift lyrics for your next Instagram caption

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants

Taylor Swift confirms four album covers and photos for The Life of a Showgirl

Is Taylor Swift releasing a The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's what she's said about bonus tracks

Is Taylor Swift releasing a The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's what she's said about bonus tracks
Lewis Capaldi sat down with Chris Stark for a catch up

Lewis Capaldi on being ‘aired’ by Justin Bieber and working with Calvin Harris

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are officially collaborating together

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's music collaboration reaction has been unexpected

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Taylor Swift reveals 'Opalite' song meaning is sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' song meaning contains sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Harry's promo image and pictured cuddling Shakira in the dressing room.

Love Island’s Harry reveals why he has no plans to go "exclusive" with Shakira

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops wild Belly and Conrad easter egg with Taylor Swift song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops game-changing easter egg with Taylor Swift song

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes heartbreaking change to fan-fave Conrad and Laurel scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes huge change to Conrad and Laurel scene from the book

Harry Cooksley pictured in a TikTok and his welcome home party.

Love island fans discover how rich Harry is after huge house is seen in videos

Every song Taylor Swift and Max Martin have worked on together

Every song Taylor Swift and Max Martin have worked on together

Jess White on Love Island and pictured on holiday.

Love Island's Jess White looks unrecognisable as she debuts dramatic new look

Love Island's Helena sets the record straight on 'stealing' Shakira's bikini

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Helena reveals the truth behind her 'stealing' Shakira's bikini

More Movies & TV News

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she added wild sex scene that wasn't in the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she added wild sex scene that wasn't in the book
Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan together and Sukaina Khan.

Love Island Shakira’s mum calls out Harry’s friends after 'disrespectful' video

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Angel Swift pictured in shock and Toni Laites pictured smiling.

Two Love Island stars spark dating rumours after leaving the villa

Princess Andre filming for her show and Katie Price pictured at a premiere.

Katie Price dramatically vows ‘not to watch’ Princess Andre's new TV series

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton