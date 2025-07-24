Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island viewers can expect to see Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley call it quits after a row over Shakira Khan.

Love Island's Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley may not have been a fan favourite couple, but their similar ways made fans think they could be end game.

However, it seems Helena is now no longer laughing off Harry's mischievous antics as a source has now revealed she has told him that she's "done" with him.

On Wednesday night's episode, Harry was seen getting close to his villa ex Shakira Khan and, despite being 'exclusive' with Helena, he told Shakira that should still get to know each other outside of the villa.

It's been reported now that Helena has heard all about this chat and is less than impressed.

Helena has reportedly ended thing with Harry. Picture: ITV

During their chat, Harry had told Shakira: "I like talking to you… we haven't talked to each other for ages.

"I really think it's a good idea if we hang out on the outside."

Conor - who is coupled up with Shakira - spotted them chatting and fumed to Helena: "[Shakira] out there with Harry... She didn't even acknowledge me there."

Helena responded: "You don't think she's lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?"

Harry and Shakira had a chat. Picture: ITV

And now a tabloid source has revealed: "That old triangle is very much back. In the bust-up, Harry admitted he still had feelings for Shakira. He said he didn’t plan to act on it but Helena was gutted and furious and told him she was done."

The source continued: "It all happened the day after Shakira dumped Conor and Megan and Blu arrived."

In emotional scenes following Shakira and Harry's chat, Shakira ended things with Conor and told her villa bestie Toni Laites that she wasn't able to be all in with Conor while Helena and Harry were in a bed together.

She said: "I feel so bad... I can't do it, I can't like I can't sit and kiss and cuddle someone all night when I've got [Harry] and [Helena] in the bed next to me, doing f--- knows what.

"I'm not ready to give myself to someone, like I'm not."

ITV have not confirmed Helena and Harry's split, so we will have to wait until 9pm tonight to see if the alleged scenes play out.

However, the First Look has teased Harry and Shakira addressing their feelings again. Harry tells her: "I can read between the lines a little bit, but I don't really know exactly what you're thinking."

And Shakira reveals: "I still felt very strongly towards you… I just don’t think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it and maybe haven’t processed things properly, and you and Helena being exclusive may have resurfaced things."

Later, Harry adds: "I know it looks like I've moved on very quickly but I don't want you to ever think that it was one sided, you’ll probably disagree, but I felt it and like I say I haven't processed it and have tried to just get on with things."

Helena and Harry address the Shakira shaped elephant in the room. Picture: ITV

And teasing the chat between Harry and Helena, the First Look reveals Helena asking Harry what's going on. "I’ve been given some information, just Shakira saying how she actually feels…

"I had a feeling she liked me or whatever, and it’s hard for her to see me and you progressing and I didn’t even think about any of this," he replies.

"Does that change anything for you?" Helena asks.

Watch Love Island on weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

