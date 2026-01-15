Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

15 January 2026

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026
Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Helena Ford is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her series.

It might only be five months since she left the villa, but Helena Ford is sure she's figured out the key to finding a lasting relationship on Love Island All Stars 2026.

"I’ve got to go for the nice boys and not go for the menaces," she told ITV ahead of her All Stars stint, "That’s where I went wrong last time."

We were first introduced to Helena on Love Island series 12, where she certainly one of the most entertaining islanders. She wasn't afraid to explore connections and certainly ruffled a few feathers.

This time around, she's said: "I would like to say ‘new year, new me’ but hopefully you’ll see me getting with an actual nice boy. But I know what I’m like and I get bored easily. If they’re not being a menace, I’ll start being a menace."

So, as we see Helena get her menace on, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Helena on Love Island s12
Helena on Love Island s12. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Helena?

Love Island's Helena is 29, the same age she was when she first appeared on Love Island series 12. Her birthday is coming up though - February 27th!

Where is Love Island's Helena from?

Helena hails from London.

What season of Love Island is Helena Ford from?

Before Love Island All Stars, Helena was on Love Island series 12 in the summer of 2025. She had one of the wildest journey's, breaking history for the fasted a contestant had ever used the hideaway.

Helena and Harry Cooksley had a will-they won't-they journey throughout the show, with both of them often entertaining the possibilities of new connections. However, right before the final week they decided to make their relationship exclusive.

Harry ended up calling off the 'exclusive' label on their relationship and decided to further explore his connection with Shakira Khan, who he is still dating now.

Ahead of All Stars, Helena said she enjoyed her first Love Island journey apart from the final week.

Helena and Blu were dumped from Love Island together
Helena and Blu were dumped from Love Island together. Picture: ITV

What is Helena Ford's Instagram?

You can find Helena here: helenaforddd

