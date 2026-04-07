Love Island's Helena confirms split from Carrington after dating controversy

Love Island's Helena confirms end of Carrington relationship as he dates other women. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Helena Ford has taken to Snapchat to confirm her split from Carrington Rodriguez.

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The Love Island curse strikes again, as Helena Ford has confirmed that she and American bombshell Carrington Rodriguez have parted ways. The news comes after the tabloids reported that he was dating 'other women' behind her back.

Before her All Stars stint, Helena shared that she wanted an "actual nice boy" this time around, after a rollercoaster journey with Harry Cooksley on series 12. Despite an early connection with Shaq Muhammad, Helena later connected with Carrington during the 'Villa USA' twist.

Fans were ecstatic that Helena had found love particularly after her experience last year. When they were dumped together right before the final, the pair were in good spirits making plans for their future.

Although Carrington is currently renting an Airbnb in London with some of the All Stars boys, it seems distance was never the issue. The relationship has ultimately come to an end over a month after their villa exit.

Helena and Carrington met during the 'Villa USA' twist. Picture: ITV

In a recent Snapchat Q&A, Helena was asked by a follower to confirm if she was still seeing Carrington. She responded: "Can confirm no x".

In light of their breakup news, another follower commented: "HIDE AWAY HELENAS BACKKKKK", to which she replied: "Out to play x".

In a followup story, Helena posed with a peace sign using a glasses filter that said 'I don't care' and she wrote: "And that's on self worth x". Although another follower shared they were "so sorry" to hear about her breakup, Helena seemed unbothered and said she was "flying".

The breakup news comes after tabloid sources claimed Carrington had been on at least one date with someone else and had invited a group of girls back to his Airbnb.

A source added: “Carrington and Helena have never said they’re locked off or closed off, but him seeing other women like this will raise eyebrows."

Following a recent couples trip to Paris with their fellow islanders, tabloids also claimed that there were "crucial clues" that they had split due to their lack of content together.

Helena confirmed her split with Carrington on Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Carrington rebuked the tabloid claims in a video posted to TikTok. He said he did "nothing" to Helena and that he was "going to see her now" when questioned by someone behind the camera.

He added: "Can't believe everything you see in the media man, it says I brought home 'multiple women' in the same night. I would never do that."

The American bombshell can also be heard telling a friend on camera that he didn’t have the "time or energy" to be seeing other women.

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