Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" in resurfaced pictures before the show

Love Island fans unearth pictures of Helena before the villa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans think Helena looks a lot different in pictures that have resurfaced of her before the villa.

We are well into this season of Love Island now and one person who's had a fair bit of airtime is Helena Ford, an air hostess who actually ended up being cast on the show years after meeting Love Island's creative director during his flight!

29-year-old Helena first caused a stir in the villa when she snuck off to the Hideaway with Harry Cooksley, while he was in a couple with Shakira Khan in the first week. Since then, she's been given the nickname 'Hideaway Helena' after she went with Harrison Solomon (coupled up with Toni Laites) into the Hideaway and shared a sneaky kiss.

And need we mention the "I can't wait to f---" comment she whispered into Harry's ear during the Heart Rate Challenge?

With her providing top-notch entertainment, viewers have been trying to find out as much about Helena as they can and as usual, that's led to old photos of her circulating online.

Megan Forte Clarke was the first series 12 victim of this and now we've got a look at Helena pre-villa.

Helena was Love Island's creative director's air hostess. Picture: Instagram

While Helena's Instagram posts only go back as far as 2020, Love Island sleuths have managed to find images of Helena from at least ten years ago.

With the pictures being approximately a decade old, the makeup, hair and fashion is notably different to the kind of glam Helena styles herself in now.

And if the makeup didn't give away the era, those 2010s Instagram filters are a sign of the times for sure.

Helena in unearthed pictures before the villa. Picture: TikTok

Fans have speculated that Helena has had lip filler and this was reportedly confirmed in an Instagram post where she checked into a clinic and said she was a "regular client".

There has also been speculation that she had her teeth done, but she hasn't commented on this.

Love Island fans have found these of pictures of Helena. Picture: TikTok

Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, "Is this really her tho this is a diff person," and another said: "That's a completely different person WTAF."

One penned: "wow fair play to her, she had a mahoosive glow up."

However many have argued she looks almost the same but has obviously just matured since when the pictures were taken.

