Has Lucie Donlan Left Love Island? Viewers Speculate Online Ahead Of Tonight's Brutal Dumping

Lucie has had a tough few days in the villa. Picture: ITV

Has Lucie Donlon left the Love Island villa? Viewers want answers.

Love Island viewers are asking if Lucie Donlan has walked out of the villa.

Rumours began to surface online on Tuesday afternoon but ITV2 have not confirmed if they are true.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

One Twitter user wrote: “Read somewhere that Lucie has left the villa. I’m hoping that’s not true!”

A second said: "Please say it’s a joke and Lucie hasn’t really left Love Island. She was the most down to Earth girl in there (sic)."

A third added: “If Lucie has left the villa good on her. I wouldn’t stay there either with those b****s. Especially Amy, Amber and Anna.”

Has Lucie left???? — Beth brown (@BethLee93296849) June 18, 2019

Has Lucie actually left or is it BS #loveisland — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) June 18, 2019

Apparently Lucie has just left #loveisland! — Tash (@nasthaa3) June 18, 2019

Lucie, 21, has sparked concern from fans this week as she’s been shown crying multiple times.

Her partner, Joe Garrett, has been accused of showing ‘controlling’ and ‘abusive’ behaviour towards her after he pressured her to stop hanging around with Tommy Fury and spend more time with the female contestants.

Lucie has had a tumultuous few days after she was accused by air hostess Amy of 'hanging out with the boys too much'.

After patching things up and agreeing to 'draw a line underneath' their row, the following day things only worsened when the girls were challenged to a food fight during a group task, with Lucie only taking aim at Amy 'to let off the steam'.

It resulted in Amy crying and Lucie sitting alone on the roof which led to fans including ex-Love Islander Malin Anderson worrying about Lucie's mental health.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After