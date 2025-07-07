Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Harry's ex-girlfriend Emma has joined the show and it turns out he hasn't been telling the truth about his wrist tattoo...

I think Love Island fans can all agree that series 12 islander Harry Cooksley is the new "messy Mitch" (if you know...you know).

In last night's episode (Jul 6), Harry got the shock of his life when his ex-girlfriend Emma Munro was revealed to be one of the Casa Amor bombshells. And now, viewers have clocked that Harry appears to have told a completely different story about who wrist tattoo is about.

Before entering the villa, Harry confirmed he had one tattoo on his left wrist, saying in the audio described video: "The letter E is for my grandma, who sadly passed away a few years ago".

However, his comments last night suggest otherwise...

Love Island's Harry caught lying about his tattoo

Yesterday (Jul 6), the Casa Amor girls arrived in the villa and they included Harry's ex Emma. Noticeably in shock, Harry revealed that the tattoo is actually about "his ex" Emma. With fellow islander Dejon grabbing his wrist pointing at his tattoo saying, "Wait, this one?" Harry responded by pointing at his wrist and replying: "This one".

This came as a shock to viewers as, before entering the villa, Harry said the tattoo was about his grandma. Now, in the villa, the islanders believe it's for his "last ex".

Harry's ex Emma joins Love Island as a Casa Amour girl. Picture: ITV

Viewers are now confused – and in stitched – over Harry's confusing story behind the tattoo.

One fan wrote: "Harry saying the E tattoo in his intro for the show in the first episode was for his granny and now it's for his ex... help."

Another added: "Nah I'm actually DEAD from this video, Harry originally said that tattoo was for his NAN but just said it was for his ex."

Someone else even commented asking for this clip to be shown at the infamous movie night, saying: "Would pay to see this shown on movie night".

And one viewer even accused him of being caught "lying in 4k".

As the internet reacts to Harry's hilarious tattoo faux-pas, we'll be tuning in tonight to see how Harry continues to deal with this unEXpected arrival.

