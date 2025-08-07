Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Are Harry and Shakira still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Harry and Shakira are the only couple who didn't make things exclusive in the final week, so are they still together now or have they split?

Love Island stars Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan made it to the final, but ultimately missed out on the £50k prize -won by Toni Laites and Cach Mercer.

From messy love triangles involving Helena Ford, to a surprise reunion in the final weeks, viewers have followed the highs and lows of their relationship. Although Harry formed an initial connection with Shakira, she swiftly ended things with him after picking up on his womaniser antics.

Harry spent most of his time in the villa experience coupled up with Helena, even becoming 'exclusive'. However beneath the surface, his feelings for Shakira still persisted. Eventually, he ended things with Helena and chose to couple up with Shakira.

Harry and Shakira were runners-up in Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Are Harry and Shakira still together?

You'll be happy to hear that yes, Harry and Shakira are still very much together and are planning to buy a barn conversion in Burnley (Harry's words not ours).

After the final episode, the runners-up caught up with Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack for the Love Island: The Morning After podcast. The loved-up duo were asked what was next, where Harry jokingly responded: "I'm straight on Rightmove looking at barn conversions in Burnley."

Since their appearance on the podcast, Shakira has made her return to social media, posting her first Instagram story thanking fans for their support.

She said: "Overwhelmed, overstimulated over the moon!!! 🫠 😭🩷⭐ Words can't express how grateful I am for all your support 🥺Currently playing catch up be with you shortlyyyy 💋."

Shakira shared her first Instagram story, thanks fans for their support. Picture: Instagram

Harry was quick to follow in Shakira's footsteps, and made his return to social media with a loved-up post.

The runner-up described the experience as a "ride of a lifetime", as leaving the villa with Shakira "doesn’t feel like the ending it feels like the beginning ❤️".

