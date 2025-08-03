Exclusive

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Shakira and Harry are this dumped islander's favourite to win.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We are just a day away from the Love Island 2025 final and Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan, Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore, Jamie Rhodes and Yasmin Pettet, Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift, and Cach Mercer and Toni Laites are all in with the chance of winning top spot this year.

But for one dumped islander she knows exactly which couple she wants to win and that's Harry and Shakira - not despite the rocky journey they've had but because of it.

Love Island's Billykiss left speechless in 'Who Said That?'

Speaking to Capital, Billykiss Azeez explained why she wants Harry and Shakira to win the show: "I know some people are like, 'what?'. I'm not condoning Harry's behaviour at all, but I feel like for Shakira herself to end things with Conor very late within the journey says a lot.

"She didn't end things with him with intentions of getting back with Harry. I think she truly said, 'this is how I feel and I'm going to stay true to myself'. And I feel like at the end of the day, like this is part of the journey.

"Like, no one has a very smooth journey. Everyone has a very complex journey and they genuinely, really like each other and I think they deserve to win."

Harry and Shakira get close after the recoupling. Picture: ITV

At the very first recoupling, Shakira coupled up with Harry which meant Sophie Lee was dumped from the island. However, after he put her through a brutal love triangle with Helena, Shakira ended things with Harry.

But after trying to make things work with Conor Phillips, Shakira realised her feelings for Harry were still very strong and when she expressed this to Harry, it turned out he felt the same way.

Billykiss said she understands why Shakira took Harry back, explaining: "Shakira really, really likes Harry, like, she does. And I feel like sometimes the heart wants what it wants and you can't blame a girl for having genuine feelings for someone."

She went on: "Obviously with Shakira, she's such a smart person and she's been very emotionally intelligent with her decisions. Like, even when she closed things off with Harry, she really closed things off. She didn't leave the door slightly unlocked."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.