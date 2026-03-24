Love Island’s Harry Cooksley addresses cheating rumours after he's spotted with mystery woman

24 March 2026, 14:08

Harry Cooksley at an event and Harry and Shakira posing together.
Love Island’s Harry Cooksley addresses 'cheating' rumours after he's spotted with ‘mystery woman’. Picture: Getty & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Harry Cooksley has broken his silence after being accused of cheating on his girlfriend Shakira Khan.

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Love Island star Harry Cooksley has addressed cheating rumours involving his girlfriend, Shakira Khan, after he was recently spotted getting close with a mystery woman.

Last year, Harry and Shakira were one of the most talked-about couples on the show. Viewers were hooked as they watched Harry navigate a love triangle with Helena Ford and now-girlfriend Shakira.

Now, almost eight months into life outside the villa, the pair have faced cheating rumours for the first time after Harry was spotted with someone else on the tube.

Harry and Shakira pictured together in the villa.
Harry rekindled his relationship with Shakira. Picture: ITV

In a TikTok posted by a fan, Harry can be seen on the tube with a woman sat next to him leaning her head on his shoulder.

At the time, many fans jumped to conclusions about the situation. One commented: "no no no no no. I was actually rooting for them."

Someone else said: "Guys who is this and what’s going on?"

After being accused of cheating, Harry responded to the rumours himself, commenting: "Rhy is my friend and also has a gf 😂😂 nice pic tho xx"

The mystery woman Harry mentioned is Ryhanna Parara, who appears to be a close friend of his, having previously been pictured together on a brand trip last year. She is also in a relationship with a girlfriend.

Harry pictured on the tube with a woman.
Harry was seen on the tube with a ‘mystery woman’. Picture: TikTok

Despite the rumours, Harry and Shakira's relationship seems better than ever, as they recently announced they've moved in together.

In a joint Instagram post, they shared a series of images which showed the moving and settling in process, which they captioned: "new chapter🎀🪿🩰☁️🌸."

Many Love Island stars flocked to the comments to share their love and excitement for the pair. Series 12 winner and close friend Toni Laites commented, "to think they doubted", while Megan Forte Clarke wrote: "yay congrats neighbours 🥹🥹🥹🤍."

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